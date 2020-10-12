Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day? 14 states celebrate, honor Native American histories and cultures

Scores of cities and towns plan to host virtual or outdoor events Monday to mark Indigenous Peoples Day, which celebrates and honors Native American histories and cultures.

Fourteen states – Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin – plus the District of Columbia and more than 130 cities observe Indigenous Peoples Day instead of or in addition to Columbus Day.

The notion of an Indigenous Peoples Day took root at an international conference on discrimination sponsored by the United Nations in 1977. South Dakota was the first state to recognize the day in 1989, and the cities of Berkeley and Santa Cruz, California, followed. California and Tennessee observe Native American Day in September.

Though some groups argue that Columbus Day celebrates Italian American heritage, many say the holiday glorifies an exploration that led to the genocide of native peoples and paved the way for slavery.

Indigenous Peoples Day: A time for greater cultural awareness, recognition of obstacles

Although Columbus is credited as the "discoverer" of the New World, millions of people already inhabited the Americas. Columbus made four expeditions to the Caribbean and South America over two decades, enslaving and decimating populations and opening the floodgates of European colonization.

Many groups have called for the removal of monuments to Columbus, as well as to Confederate generals. Several Columbus statues came down this summer amid protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May and cries to end systemic racism.

Columbus, Ohio, named for the explorer, removed the Columbus statue outside City Hall. The city of Genoa, Italy, where Columbus was from, sent it as a gift 65 years ago. In Baltimore, protesters pulled down a statue of Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor on the Fourth of July. And in Chicago, officials "temporarily" took down two statues of Columbus after dozens were injured in a clash between protesters and police at one of the monuments.

Chicago's Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans plan to hold an outdoor rally at one of the former sites of a Columbus statute – now a pedestal surrounded by chain-link fence – on Monday after Chicago's Columbus Day Parade, like many across the nation, was canceled this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our Italian American community is excited to recognize an important tradition it has practiced for generations," Sergio Giangrande, president of the Joint Civic Committee, said in a statement. "Even though this year’s parade has been canceled due to COVID-19, we still want to perpetuate the holiday in a very respectful, yet effective way. Masks and social distancing will definitely be a priority."

More than 16 million people in the USA – nearly 5% of the population – reported Italian ancestry in the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.