Indigenous nurse who became a cancer patient strongly encourages self-advocacy

An Indigenous nurse who became a cancer patient five years ago is strongly encouraging people to become better advocates for themselves in the health care system.

"If [people] don't feel that their medical issue has been resolved or dealt with, they need to seek a second opinion," says Lianne Mantla-Look, a Tłı̨chǫ-speaking registered nurse who is also a patient-engagement specialist with Hotıì ts'eeda, a health research group.

She said people tend to wait for test results and not question them, even when they feel there's something wrong with them, but people should trust their intuition and be persistent.

She should know.

Nurse becomes patient

Five years ago, she went to see her doctor. After the examination, the doctor referred her to a gastroenterologist, saying she needed an endoscopy to take a closer look at her stomach. The request was denied by the gastroenterologist because Mantla-Look didn't fit the age criteria and wasn't displaying any of the symptoms usually required for the test.

"I was told just to monitor my symptoms and then that was it," she said. "[But] I knew that there was something wrong with me."

She went to see another doctor who sent the same referral to a different gastroenterologist.

"He saw me within a week," she said, "and then within an hour of my assessment, he had slotted me in for an emergency endoscopy two days later."

An endoscopy allows physicians to see internal organs, in this case her stomach, in detail.

Mantla-Look underwent a second endoscopy three months later. The surgeon who performed it told Mantla-Look she saw some redness on the lining of her stomach and ordered a biopsy, out of due diligence, but also said she didn't "think [the redness] was anything sinister."

"I'll never forget that," said Mantla-Look. "That stayed with me for weeks."

Turns out it was also wrong. Three weeks later, Mantla-Look got a call from the second gastroenterologist who told her the result of the biopsy had come back and she had cancer.

"I was completely floored. I didn't know how to react," said Mantla-Look.

Days later, surgery was performed on her to remove the cancer.

Cultural bias in health care

Mantla-Look's experience is not unique. In the past, N.W.T. politicians and health researchers have raised concerns that cultural bias in the health profession may be causing unnecessary deaths.

In 2018, Jennifer Lafferty, also a Tłı̨chǫ woman, was told by staff at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife that she was being dramatic while suffering from extreme pain caused by kidney stones.

Numerous studies have also shown that Indigenous patients receive a lower quality of care and that systemic racism is commonplace in the system.

In response to these concerns, the N.W.T. government developed cultural sensitivity training for health workers that began in late 2018.

'Always follow up'

Since her surgery, Mantla-Look says she's been fine. She'll be undergoing a scan soon and if it comes back clean, as expected, she'll have been cancer free for five years.

She said the cancer was found, in part, because she fought to make sure her fears were alleviated.

She said there are many stories about people who fall through the cracks of the health care system but that if patients self-advocated more, it would help reduce the number of those stories.

"I definitely advise, suggest, encourage people to advocate for themselves," she said. "Always ask for copies of your lab tests and your X-ray results. Always follow up with your physician.

"People can advocate instead of waiting for the health care system to do what it does," she said. "In my case, I advocated for myself because I knew no one else would."