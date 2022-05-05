Indigenous man, granddaughter reach settlement in human rights complaint against BMO

Maxwell Johnson on Thursday outside the branch of BMO in downtown Vancouver where he and his granddaughter were reported to police for alleged fraud and then put in handcuffs by attending officers. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Speaking on the sidewalk where he and his 12-year-old granddaughter were slapped in handcuffs over two years ago, Maxwell Johnson said a financial settlement has been reached in their human rights complaint against the Bank of Montreal.

The Indigenous man and his granddaughter, Tori-Anne, were trying to open an account at the BMO branch on Burrard Street, Vancouver on Dec. 20, 2019, when staff called 911 to report an alleged fraud after looking at the pair's identification documents, including their status cards.

Attending officers from the Vancouver Police Department put the man and girl in handcuffs.

"It's been a long two years of litigation with BMO and I'm really happy we're coming to a conclusion. It's been a very hard two years, not only for myself, but for my granddaughter and son," said Johnson.

Details of the settlement were not released.

More to come.