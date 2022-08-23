Indigenous guardians: Meet PIB’s two-man crew looking out for the land

·5 min read

Since its inception in 2016, the Penticton Indian Band’s (PIB) Guardian Program has evolved from a land-monitoring initiative to a service that aims to provide safety and security for the entire community.

A part of PIB’s Natural Resource Department, the two-man crew of Clint Gabriel and Dean Schreiber patrol the band’s reserve in syilx homelands, where they protect the land and notify band members about any signs of danger.

From wildlife roaming near properties to possible burglaries or carjackings, the guardians also address illegal campsites, notifying such campers that they are trespassing, before cleaning up whatever waste is left behind.

PIB’s Guardian Program is funded entirely through grants, with a major funder being Canadian Wildlife Service. Across “Canada,” there are more than 80 similar guardian programs operated by different Indigenous communities. In August 2021, the Government of Canada announced up to $173-million in funding for new and existing Indigenous guardian initiatives — with many leaders talking about it as a climate change solution and a form of reclamation.

James Pepper, the director of PIB’s Natural Resources Department, said that the program initially started as a way to restore and enhance areas on the reserve that were sensitive in nature, had species at risk or species of cultural significance.

As that work was being carried out, Pepper said that illegal dumping was identified – some new, while others had been sitting there for years.

“It’s a lot of work to pick up very dangerous garbage, often with needles, drugs and sharp things,” he said.

He said that people continue to illegally camp and dump in wetlands and sensitive ecosystems.

“When people camp, they leave garbage often or deleterious substances, like digging toilets or whatever. Or they start fires,” he said.

Illegal campers are given a formal eviction notice signed by PIB’s lands department, and are given 24 hours to leave the area. Pepper said that more often than not, people comply, but will often leave behind items at the site, which is then taken to the dump by the guardians.

“We don’t just take everyone’s belongings and take them to the dump,” he said. “Even if they haven’t vacated in 24 hours, and they have what are clearly belongings there – and not garbage – we wait.”

Campers who are passing through who just need a place to stay – and aren’t lighting fires, digging toilets or damaging vegetation – are granted a few more days of exemption, Pepper said.

“They’re not causing problems, they’re just passing through no problem. We still give them that support they need,” he said.

Those with mental health issues are connected with organizations in town, such as the Brain Injury Society of the South Okanagan. Anyone who is camping on band land is provided with a booklet called The Little Red Book, which is full of community resources for food, shelter, addiction and other services available throughout the south Okanagan.

“Community tells us what they want,” said Pepper. “Right now, it’s evolved to a security program. But it also does a whole host of other things.”

During wildfire season, the guardians will monitor for smoke and address prohibited burns. Last wildfire season, the guardians coordinated runway lanes for skimmer planes and fire bombers.

They will also alert band members in rural locations across the 46,000 acre reserve of any potential wildfire threats. If a visitor on the reserve seems lost, the guardians will pull over and see how they can help.

On hot, summer days, they’ll distribute fruits and water to people experiencing homelessness on band land. If PIB needs assistance with giving out salmon to the community, the guardians lend a hand. When Christmas rolls around, the guardians will also help distribute hampers to families.

“We’re keeping an eye on each other,” said Gabriel, who also sits on PIB’s Council.

“It’s not just the property or the valuables. Our community is like most communities: your valuables are your people.”

Gabriel said that band members will often send tips about potential threats in the area to help get the word out.

“We have a lot of eyes out there now because the more we work with the public, the more they let us know,” he said. “They’ve been really good at letting people know that they will let us know.”

When they’re not out protecting the land and the community, the guardian crew also conducts environmental monitoring. They’ll carry out beaver dam removals and environmental surveys to ensure that the creek is healthy with cattle.

“They’re just trying to keep the land clean and healthy, and engage with people. That’s what makes it effective,” said Pepper.

For years now, the guardians have also been helping with a program designed to re-introduce burrowing owls to the region. In early spring, the guardians build burrows for the small owls, creating homes for them to live in. Their monitoring duties also include feeding the owls once or twice a week until the end of September.

“It’s an awesome, awesome program,” Gabriel said of the initiative.

Nearly two years into his role as guardian, Gabriel said that the job has been a great tool in helping him learn and educate others about the area.

“A lot of people don’t know their own backyards. If they ask me about their backyard, I’d be able to tell them what’s here,” he said.

“That’s important: to know where you’re from. It empowers you because you’re not just living with four walls around you. There’s so many different ways to live out there. The siyaʔ (Saskatoon berry) is here. The sp’itł’m (bitterroot) is here. The deer and the moose – we have the odd moose come through here.”

Gabriel enjoys his role as guardian to the point where he’s hesitant to even describe it as work.

“We enjoy what we’re doing,” he said. “We don’t talk like it’s work.”

For Gabriel, it’s all the engaging with the community that makes the role so rewarding for him.

“The community does respect the land and appreciate what we do,” he said.

“Everybody’s waving – regardless if you’re driving your own vehicle or company vehicle – you’re waving and everybody else is waving. It’s a good thing.”

Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Stanley Cup arrives in St. John's as hockey star Alex Newhook shares win with his hometown

    Stanley has officially touched down at St. John's International Airport as the third Newfoundland player to ever hoist hockey's ultimate trophy shares his win with his whole hometown. Dozens of fans were ready to greet Alex Newhook, and his conspicuous carry-on luggage, as he arrived in St. John's on Sunday. The hockey player's parents are expecting hundreds more fans to turn out to his Stanley Cup parade on Monday, which leaves from Bannerman Park at 2 p.m. NT and travels down Water Street to G

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re