This Indigenous group in N.W.T. is celebrating 15 years of self-governance

People gathered in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., this week to celebrate 15 years of the Tłı̨chǫ Government's existence — but celebrations looked a little different this year due to the pandemic.

Rosa Mantla said she decided to hop on a canoe and join the younger generation during this year's Tłı̨chǫ Day celebrations.

"It's been so many years I've [ not participated] in the canoe race. So all of a sudden, I just thought it would be nice to join," said 68-year-old Mantla. It was physically tough, she added.

"At least we came second," Mantla said, chuckling.

Mantla said she remembers Tłı̨chǫ Day celebrations from more than 10 years ago. The stark difference was that back then, the community had many elders.

"It was so many elders when we had canoe races ... We had all those elders sitting on the rocks, standing. There was so much sharing and joking," she said.

"And now, it's a younger generation that are enjoying their day."

View photos John Van Dusen/CBC More

Mantla said despite the fun and celebrations, she wanted people to remember the elders who gathered around a table to help make self-government happen for her people. On Aug. 4, 2005, the Tłı̨chǫ Land Claims and Self-Government Agreement came into effect, covering communities of Behchokǫ̀, Whatì, Gamètì and Wekweètì.

"We should be proud of how they have worked hard for us, especially for the future generation," said Mantla.

"Even the younger people ... said [Tuesday] it was nice when we had our elders. So even them, they remember."

View photos John Van Dusen/CBC More

Chief dreams about 15 years ahead

Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels said after missing out on Canada Day and National Indigenous Peoples Day this year, the community wanted a way to mark the occasion.

"We figured for our day, we should do something," he said.

In another 15 years, maybe Tłı̨chǫ Government has its own legislative building. - Chief Clifford Daniels

The scaled-down celebrations from Sunday to Tuesday meant the traditional handgames tournament was held without spectators. There was a fishing derby, talent show and traditional clothes contest, among other outdoor events. People were reminded to keep their physical distance.

Daniels said the gathering was much anticipated, because earlier COVID-19 public health restrictions banned large gatherings altogether.

Story continues