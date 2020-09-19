Indigenous fishermen set up blockades at Saulnierville wharf

Indigenous fishermen set up blockades at each side of the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., amid ongoing tension over the new Mi'kmaw lobster fishery.

Chief Michael Sack of Sipekne'katik First Nation said the blockades, made of lobster traps and rope, went up overnight in response to commercial fishermen trying to intimidate and start fights with Indigenous fishermen and their supporters.

"We're just here to exercise our right," said Sack. "We don't want to fight with anyone and we ask the commercial fishermen to please respect that."

The Mi'kmaq-regulated lobster fishery was launched by Sipekne'katik First Nation earlier this week.

It came 21 years after a landmark Supreme Court ruling in the case of Donald Marshall Jr., which recognized First Nations' rights to earn a moderate living from fishing.

Dozens of commercial lobster fishermen turned out to oppose the new fishery because they consider it to be illegal. Up to 50 lobster boats from numerous non-Indigenous fishing communities circled the first Mi'kmaw boats to push off and drop the traps.

Bleu Rae, a supporter of Indigenous fishermen, said she witnessed some of what happened on Thursday night.

"We came out and were shocked to see ... it looked like a highway of boats surrounding a couple of boats who were just trying to fish, trying to intimidate. I'm really tired of people not understanding this is Mi'kmaqi, this is unceded, this is treaty," Rae said.

Sack said the atmosphere at the wharf on Saturday had been "very good" compared to the last few days.

He said Indigenous fishermen were hoping to get back out on the water later today once the wind died down. He's curious to see if any of the gear that was set on Thursday is still intact.

Sipekne'katik are consolidating all their fishing vessels from the area at the Saulnierville wharf. Sack said they'll keep it blocked until Fisheries and Oceans Canada recognizes their treaty rights.

Hundreds of people who support the Indigenous fishermen streamed into the area throughout Saturday. Sack said they're from First Nations communities from around Atlantic Canada.

A small number of commercial fishermen could be seen hanging around outside the blockade.

Sack said the fight isn't with the commercial fishermen but with the federal government and he's encouraging his community to recognize that.

