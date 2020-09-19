Indigenous fishermen set up blockades at Saulnierville wharf

Indigenous fishermen set up blockades at each side of the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., amid ongoing tension over the new Mi'kmaw lobster fishery.
Chief Michael Sack of Sipekne'katik First Nation said the blockades, made of lobster traps and rope, went up overnight in response to commercial fishermen trying to intimidate and start fights with Indigenous fishermen and their supporters.
"We're just here to exercise our right," said Sack. "We don't want to fight with anyone and we ask the commercial fishermen to please respect that."
The Mi'kmaq-regulated lobster fishery was launched by Sipekne'katik First Nation earlier this week.
It came 21 years after a landmark Supreme Court ruling in the case of Donald Marshall Jr., which recognized First Nations' rights to earn a moderate living from fishing.
Dozens of commercial lobster fishermen turned out to oppose the new fishery because they consider it to be illegal. Up to 50 lobster boats from numerous non-Indigenous fishing communities circled the first Mi'kmaw boats to push off and drop the traps.
Bleu Rae, a supporter of Indigenous fishermen, said she witnessed some of what happened on Thursday night.
"We came out and were shocked to see ... it looked like a highway of boats surrounding a couple of boats who were just trying to fish, trying to intimidate. I'm really tired of people not understanding this is Mi'kmaqi, this is unceded, this is treaty," Rae said.
Sack said the atmosphere at the wharf on Saturday had been "very good" compared to the last few days.
He said Indigenous fishermen were hoping to get back out on the water later today once the wind died down. He's curious to see if any of the gear that was set on Thursday is still intact.
Sipekne'katik are consolidating all their fishing vessels from the area at the Saulnierville wharf. Sack said they'll keep it blocked until Fisheries and Oceans Canada recognizes their treaty rights.
Hundreds of people who support the Indigenous fishermen streamed into the area throughout Saturday. Sack said they're from First Nations communities from around Atlantic Canada.
A small number of commercial fishermen could be seen hanging around outside the blockade.
Sack said the fight isn't with the commercial fishermen but with the federal government and he's encouraging his community to recognize that.
On Friday, Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan called for both sides of the fishery issue to come together for a meaningful discussion. Sack said Jordan had not been in touch with him directly to set anything up.
A lobster trap wall was erected outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada office in Meteghan.
In a statement on Saturday, a group representing commercial fishermen released a list of demands to Fisheries and Oceans to "keep the fishery healthy."
The demands included an immediate stop to out-of-season commercial fishing, more funding for enforcement of regulations by the Government of Canada and for government and Indigenous leaders and fishing organizations to work together to manage the resource.
"We will not stand by while the Department of Fisheries and Oceans inconsistently enforces the rules," Martin Mallet, executive director of the Maritime Fishermen's Union, said in a news release.
"There needs to be a full crackdown on illegal fishing and the sale of illegally harvested fish immediately. More enforcement, bigger fines and more serious penalties need to be put on the table right now."
In a video posted to Facebook on Friday, an RCMP officer could be heard telling those protesting the Indigenous fishery that the Indigenous people have a right to fish.
The officer, whose name was not in the video, said he had been "doing this 19 years, this is not my first fishery dispute" and that he knows the arguments and feelings on both sides.
"Whether we like it or not, they're allowed to go out and fish," the officer said. "You guys want to try to go out and stop it, try to slow it down, I get that — but I'm not going to let you hurt anybody."
Two Mi'kmaw senators released a joint statement on Saturday calling on the federal government to uphold the Marshall decision.
"Our people earnestly seek to have the means to meet our day-to-day needs for basic necessities like food, clothing and housing – and to address the legacy of colonialism and assimilation," Dan Christmas and Brian Francis said in the statement.
"These outcomes simply cannot be realized if the federal government continues to make the exercise of our right to fish contingent upon the signing of time-limited Rights Reconciliation Agreements which have been largely unsuccessful."
