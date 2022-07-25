Indigenous communities in Ontario cautiously optimistic about Pope's visit

Elder Shirley Ida Eliza Williams-Pheasant, a residential school survivor, attended the Grand River powwow on Sunday. She told CBC News while a papal apology is a bit late, she's still glad Pope Francis is visiting to apologize about the church's role in residential schools. (Clara Pasieka/CBC - image credit)

As Pope Francis arrives in Edmonton on what he calls "a penitential pilgrimage," Indigenous communities in Ontario cautiously hope his visit is a much-needed step in healing and reconciliation.

At the Grand River Champion of Champions Powwow, held at the Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario, many people from provincial Indigenous communities gathered for the annual event. CBC News asked some Anishinaabe elders and members what they expect the Pope's visit will bring for Indigenous people in Canada.

"What survivors have been saying is the apology is a little bit too late," said Elder Shirley Ida Eliza Williams-Pheasant. "They think he should've apologized a lot earlier, and I think that myself."

Elder Williams is a member of the Bird Clan from the Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. As a child, she attended a residential school, and has since acquired more education about her history, heritage and culture. She holds a doctorate and is a professor emeritus and instructor in Indigenous Studies at Trent University.

The Pope is apologizing for the role the Catholic Church played in Indian residential schools across Canada, but Elder Williams thinks it's his and the church's role to rectify "some of the things they took away" like Indigenous languages and cultural practices.

She hopes to see funding for language programs and resources after generations of Indigenous peoples were penalized for speaking their native tongues. Elder Williams speaks Ojibwe and Odawa. She expresses some hope that the Pope's visit might change things.

"A lot of us are still angry," Elder Williams said. "But this may turn around to heal part of it. Perhaps this will be the beginning of reconciliation for them, I'm hoping this will happen."

"I'm glad he's coming here on the ground to apologize to the people," she added.

'Part of a healing journey'

Bob Watts, the former interim executive director of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, was also at the event. He expressed optimism over the Pope's visit when speaking with CBC News.

"I think it's part of a healing journey, and he's making a contribution to that," he said. "He's here in our sacred lands to express penance for a wrongdoing from the church, I think that's significant."

Watts has family that attended residential schools and said the Pope has to make clear in his apology that the responsibility lies with the Church as an institution, and not individual actors.

"He's the head of all those entities, the Roman Catholic Church at large, it's his job to do this, help set things right, and take responsibility," he said.

"It's a long time people have been waiting for the church to step up to the plate and fulfil its responsibilities."

Watts believes the apology will be good for Catholics and Indigenous people worldwide alike.

Some, however, are less optimistic.

Gzaagidwin Anishinaabe, from the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory said it's of "utmost importance" for the Pope to rescind the doctrine of discovery — a 500-year old Catholic decree used to justify colonization that said European powers "discovered" North and South America.

"This land was not discovered," Anishinaabe said. "We've always been here."

Ultimately though, he doesn't think anything the Pope says will be of any meaning or use.

"There's nothing he can say to rescind what they've done to us," Anishinaabe added.

The Pope's tour will see him visit Quebec City and Iqaluit after leaving Alberta.

