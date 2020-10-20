Indigenous Colombians rally in Bogotá over killings

Protesters raised their batons during a symbolic "impeachment" of President Iván Duque

Thousands of indigenous people have rallied in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, at the end of a long protest march against an increase in violence in their territories.

Outside the presidential palace, they demanded talks with President Iván Duque. He has refused to meet them.

The protesters accuse the government of ignoring a rise in murders of indigenous leaders.

They also demand to be consulted on major development projects.

View photos More than 6,000 indigenous Colombians were protesting in the capital More

View photos Many of them carried their traditional batons, a symbol of authority More

View photos The march is a protest over an increase in violence in the indigenous territories More

More than 6,000 indigenous Colombians arrived in Bogotá on Sunday after travelling more than 600km (375 miles) first from the Cauca region that is their home to Cali, where they had hoped to meet President Duque last week.

View photos From Cali, they travelled in a caravan of open-sided buses to Bogotá More

View photos In many places, they were cheered on by local residents More

When that meeting did not materialise on 12 October, they carried on to Bogotá.

During their trek they have been joined by social activists and Afro-Colombians who say they face similar challenges to those of the indigenous community, such as being caught in the middle of confrontations between the security forces and armed groups.

View photos Many of the protesters were dressed in traditional clothes More

The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, organised for the city's main sports centre to be used as an overnight base for the protesters.

View photos They have been camping along the way but, in Bogotá, the mayor opened the sports centre for them More

