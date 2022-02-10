Indigenous and Black federal inmates see more use of force: correctional investigator

·3 min read

OTTAWA — Indigenous and Black federal inmates in Canada experience more use of force than any other racial group, the country's correctional investigator reported on Thursday.

Leticia Gutierrez, senior policy adviser in the investigator's office, said its investigation found that identifying as an Indigenous or Black person was associated with a greater likelihood of involvement in a use of force incident.

That held true regardless of factors like risk level, security level, age or gender and "when all was made equal, so to speak," she said.

The office's investigation, which reviewed almost 10,000 documented use of force cases between 2015 and 2020, showed that these incidents increased during that period despite an overall decline in prison population.

Indigenous, Black and other racialized inmates accounted for 60 per cent of all uses of force, while representing 44 per cent of the federally incarcerated population, the report said.

"We've seen incredible increases in use of force in the past couple of years," said correctional investigator Ivan Zinger.

"We've seen also increases in suicide attempts and self-harm. And that only suggests the frustration and psychological harm that is going on here."

The correctional service defines use of force as any action by staff to "gain co-operation and control of an inmate" by engaging in measures such as restraint, physical handling, pepper spray or use of batons or firearms.

The office's investigation found pepper spray was the most common type of force used, making up 42 per cent of all force used in all incidents examined.

Zinger released his annual report Thursday and says the probe points to racial bias in the application of use of force in federal prisons.

"What's most important for me is that when you have an organization and an agency that has a great deal of authority and power over individuals, that they do everything they can to ensure that those unconscious biases don't lead to negative outcomes."

Zinger is calling on the government to sign an international treaty aimed at preventing torture, called the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture, which would create a framework for independent inspection of all places of detention in Canada.

Anne Kelly, commissioner of Correctional Service Canada, said the service is carefully examining all recommendations put forth in Zinger's report and taking concrete actions to address them.

The correctional service takes use of force very seriously and uses an intervention model that is used to de-escalate situations, including talking as a first step, Kelly said.

The correctional service said it recommends developing an action plan in consultation with stakeholders to address the relationship between use of force and systemic racism against Indigenous and Black inmates.

Zinger said the service's response was "defensive and inappropriate, and the correctional service surely can do better." He added that since the service received his report earlier than the public, it should have already started creating an action plan to address bias.

"I'm not convinced that Correctional Service Canada has either adequately acknowledged or answered compelling evidence of the unique role that race seems to play in how force is applied, how frequently it is used and against whom."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Erika Ibrahim, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Protesters settle in at Ambassador Bridge, Windsor mayor to seek injunction

    The mayor of Windsor, Ont., said his city was heading to court in an attempt to end what he called an "illegal occupation" at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge that's halted all Canada-bound traffic from using the key border crossing. The planned legal action detailed by Drew Dilkens came as flag-bearing protesters opposed to COVID-19 measures made themselves comfortable on the Canadian side of the bridge, with some saying they hoped the blockade would cause economic stress. Dilkens said he hope

  • Crowdfunding sites not covered by Canada's financial intelligence hub, MPs hear

    OTTAWA — A deputy director at Canada's financial intelligence hub says its system doesn't cover crowdfunding sites such as GoFundMe. Fintrac's Barry MacKillop is appearing before a House of Commons committee on public safety and national security. His presence was requested as MPs probe crowdfunding platforms and the financing of extremism in light of an protest on Parliament Hill that some political leaders say has turned into a siege. Two weeks ago hundreds of semi-trucks rolled into the natio

  • Dawson College board demands to meet Premier Legault after $100M expansion plan suspended

    The largest CEGEP in Quebec, English-language Dawson College, is accusing the CAQ government of discrimination on the basis of language after the government's decision last week to suspend a long-planned, $100-million campus expansion project. "I believe it's inequitable treatment of all our students at Dawson. We don't make a distinction between anglophone, francophone and allophone students," Diane Gauvin, the school's director general, said at a news conference Thursday. "We're not asking for

  • Students sent home after bomb threat at Yellowknife Catholic schools

    Students at two Yellowknife Catholic schools were sent home Thursday morning after a bomb threat was made against St. Patrick High School. Students at St. Patrick — and Weledeh Catholic School, located in the adjoining building — were sent to the gym at the nearby Sir John Franklin High School. Parents and guardians were then asked to pick up their children. On social media, St. Patrick School said classes have been cancelled for the rest of the day "due to safety concerns." Classes at Weledeh C

  • Fredericon police ready for protest that promises 'gridlock' for capital

    Fredericton police say extra police from around New Brunswick will be in the city Friday when a protest against COVID-19 restrictions is expected to get underway outside the legislature, and they'll be turning away trucks before they can get downtown. "We are not going to tolerate trucks in the downtown core in any way, shape or form," Chief Roger Brown said Thursday. "Protesters are going to be made very well aware that we will have a perimeter set up down around the legislature building where

  • GoFundMe to appear before parliamentary committee to discuss protest convoy

    The popular crowdfunding platform GoFundMe will appear before a parliamentary committee March 3 to answer MPs questions about the fundraiser that collected more than $10 million for the anti-vaccine mandate convoy protest paralyzing the downtown core of the nation's capital. The company shut down the fundraiser last week and pledged to refund all of the donations, saying it had questions about how the money would be used. One million dollars was paid out to protest organizers before GoFundMe mad

  • Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

    Ottawa's hospitalizations and wastewater levels continue to decline. Six more Ottawa residents with COVID-19 have died. There's one more COVID death reported in Renfrew County. There are differing wastewater trends across the Kingston area. Hospitals There are 35 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Thursday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Five of those patients are in an ICU. Both numbers are declining. The numbers do not include people who came

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Canada's Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi