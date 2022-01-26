The IndieWire Sundance 2022 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

Kate Erbland

Film and Television Reviews

‘Emily the Criminal’ Review: Aubrey Plaza Is Riveting in a Pitch-Black Heist Thriller

‘Am I OK?’ Review: Dakota Johnson Charms Her Way Through a New Kind of Sex Comedy

More from IndieWire

‘Navalny’ Review: CNN’s Thriller-Like Doc Goes Inside Putin’s Failed Attempt to Assassinate His Rival

Sundance Indie Episodic Program Looks to the Past to Escape a Grim Present

‘Blood’ Review: ‘Wetlands’ Star Carla Juri Grieves Through a Meandering Soul Search in Japan

‘Dos Estaciones’ Review: The Owner of a Tequila Factory Struggles to Stay Afloat in Sobering Docudrama

‘My Old School’ Review: A One-of-a-Kind Alan Cumming Performance Undone by Shrug-Worthy Hoax

‘Happening’ Review: Captivating Venice Winner Takes a Clear-Eyed View of Abortion

‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ Review: Breakout Lily McInerny Boosts Painfully Honest Coming-of-Age Tale

‘The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales’ Review: Abigail Disney Takes Aim at Her Family’s Economic Legacy

‘The Janes’ Review: An Intimate and Informative Look Back at a Radical Underground Abortion Group

‘2nd Chance’ Review: A Jaw-Dropping but Unfocused Doc About the Man Who Shot Himself 192 Times

‘Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul’ Review: Megachurch Culture Gets a Biting Send-Up Straight from Heaven

‘Something in the Dirt’ Review: Two Burnouts Lose their Minds in a COVID-Era Conspiracy Satire

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Review: A Bar Mitzvah Party Starter Falls for Dakota Johnson in This Low-Key Charmer

‘Aftershock’ Review: A Vital Look at the Maternal Mortality Crisis for Black Women in America

‘TikTok, Boom.’ Review: Technology and Influencer Documentary Tries Too Hard to Be Everything at Once

‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ Review: Netflix’s 4.5-Hour Doc Aspires to Be the ‘Hoop Dreams’ of Hip-Hop

Alice’ Review: Keke Palmer Anchors an Uneasy Mix of ‘Antebellum’ and Blaxploitation Homage

‘God’s Country’ Review: Thandiwe Newton Delivers Politically Charged Suspense on a Human Scale

‘Phoenix Rising’ Review: Evan Rachel Wood’s Powerful Documentary on Surviving Abuse

‘Sharp Stick’ Review: Lena Dunham’s Secret Film Is a Challenging Examination of Love and Sex

‘Hatching’ Review: Girlhood Gets the Horrifying, Hilarious Creature Feature It Deserves

‘892’ Review: Thriller-Biopic Falls Apart, Despite Star John Boyega’s Brilliant Work

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Review: W. Kamau Bell Reckons with Legacy in Forward-Thinking Docuseries

‘Resurrection’ Review: Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth Face Off in Impressively Deranged Psychological Thriller

‘You Won’t Be Alone’ Review: A Heady and Haunting Folk Tale Among the Best Horror Debuts in Years

‘Lucy and Desi’ Review: Amy Poehler’s Affecting Documentary Understands Ball and Arnaz on an Emotional Level

‘Dual’ Review: Karen Gillan Tries to Kill Her Own Clone in Riley Stearns’ Ultra-Deadpan Survival Comedy

‘Summering’ Review: James Ponsoldt’s ‘Stand by Me’ Homage Is an Unspectacular Ode to Tween Pals

‘The Territory’ Review: Intense Doc Cedes Narrative Control to Its Indigenous Subjects

‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Review: Emma Thompson Hires a Male Escort in a Touching and Sex-Positive Two-Hander

‘Utama’ Review: Visually Stunning Bolivian Drama Explores the Dying Quechua Way of Life

‘Brainwashed’ Review: Nina Menkes’ Eye-Opening Documentary Will Forever Change How You Look at Films

‘Descendant’ Review: Africatown Documentary Rectifies Black Erasure by Filling Historical Gaps

‘Call Jane’ Review: Elizabeth Banks Turns in Career-Best Performance in Phyllis Nagy’s Tricky Abortion Drama

‘Nanny’ Review: In This Atmospheric Horror Film, the American Dream Is the Real Monster

‘Master’ Review: Regina Hall Stands Atop a Towering and Inventive Shot in the Arm for Black Horror

‘Mija’ Review: Immigrant Dreams Harmonize Together in a Dazzling Doc About a Latina Music Manager

‘The Exiles’ Review: A Scattered but Sobering Doc About the Legacy of Tiananmen Square

‘Fresh’ Review: Sebastian Stan Is Captivating as Charismatic Maniac in Sleek and Stylish Horror Debut

‘Living’ Review: Bill Nighy Stars in a Sleepy British Remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Greatest Film

‘Riotsville, USA’ Review: Sierra Pettengill’s Transfixing Doc Unveils the Ugly Truth of America’s Riot Police

‘When You Finish Saving the World’ Review: Dueling Narcissists Battle in Jesse Eisenberg’s Terrific Debut

‘The Princess’ Review: Chilling Princess Diana Doc Turns Tables on Media Consumption and Complicity

‘La Guerra Civil’ Review: Eva Longoria Bastón’s Documentary of Rival Boxers Explores Complex Cultural Divide

‘Fire of Love’ Review: A Molten Love Triangle Between Married Volcanologists and Their Subject

‘Emergency’ Review: Carey Williams’ Raucous and Wise College Comedy Upends the Genre

‘A Love Song’ Review: Dale Dickey and Wes Studi Lead a Micro-Budget Romance in Nomadland

‘Watcher’ Review: Maika Monroe Is Wasted on an Ineffectual Psycho-Drama

Interviews

‘Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul’ Cast and Crew on Balancing Megachurch Satire with Celebration

Having Finland Stand in for the U.S. Gave an Offbeat Veneer to Riley Stearns’ Dystopian Sci-Fi ‘Dual’

How Amy Poehler Found a New Angle Into ‘I Love Lucy’ for Documentary ‘Lucy and Desi’

How Bill Nighy and Aimee Lou Wood Helped Remake ‘Ikiru’ in Oliver Hermanus’ ‘Living’

Lena Dunham Never Asked to Be the Voice of Women’s Sexuality Onscreen

How Tig Notaro’s ‘Am I OK?’ Subverted Dakota Johnson’s Comedy Expectations

A Dearth of Female Coming-of-Age Stories Led Director James Ponsoldt to Make ‘Summering’

‘The Janes’ Documents an Underground Abortion Network — and at a Crucial Moment for Roe v. Wade

Daisy Edgar-Jones Takes a Feminist Horror-Comedy Bite Out of Modern Dating with ‘Fresh’

Cooper Raiff’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Channels the Post-Undergrad Slump with Dakota Johnson and Leslie Mann

How Elizabeth Banks and the ‘Call Jane’ Team Prepared for the Film’s Unflinching Abortion Scenes

Kanye West Demands Final Cut on ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Netflix Doc, but Filmmakers Say His Camp Has Already Seen It

Alan Cumming on Lip-Syncing the Canadian Prodigy Who Duped a Scottish Academy in ‘My Old School’

Thandiwe Newton: ‘I Thought ‘God’s Country’ Was My Last Film as an Actress’

Aubrey Plaza and ‘Emily the Criminal’ Cast and Crew on Why Crime Pays with Viewers

‘When You Finish Saving the World’: Jesse Eisenberg on How Directing His First Film Helped His Anxiety

‘Something in the Dirt’: With a Crew of Three, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Embraced Pandemic DIY

Wes Studi and Dale Dickey Have Decades-Long Careers, but ‘A Love Song’ Gave Both Their First Onscreen Kiss

‘The Princess’ Director Ed Perkins on Princess Diana’s Life and Death as a ‘Shakespearian Saga’

‘La Guerra Civil’: Eva Longoria Bastón and Oscar de la Hoya Revisit an Iconic Boxing Rivalry

Ramin Bahrani’s Documentary ‘2nd Chance’ Copes with a National ‘Wholesale Loss of Truth’

‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ Star Jonathan Tucker Goes Dark As a Creepy Older Guy

Features

How I Shot That: The Cameras and Cinematography of Sundance Scripted Narrative Films

Sundance Filmmakers Shouldn’t Direct Blockbusters Just Because They Can

‘Jihad Rehab’: How 9/11 Turned Firefighter Meg Smaker Into a Sundance Filmmaker

Could ‘Call Jane’ Be the Abortion Drama Made for the Mainstream Arthouse Audience?

Life After ‘Zombieland’: Why Emma Stone Launched Producing Career with Jesse Eisenberg’s First Feature

Sundance Box Office Is No Longer an Accurate Reflection of the Festival’s Influence

Sundance Helped Launch the Metaverse Industry, but Isn’t Thrilled About the Future of the Business

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News

Sundance 2022 Lineup: New Films from Lena Dunham, Amy Poehler, Jesse Eisenberg, and More

How to Buy Tickets for the All-Virtual Sundance Film Festival

Marielle Heller, Andrew Haigh, Joey Soloway, and More to Lead Sundance 2022 Juries

Sundance 2022 Goes Virtual: Festival Cancels In-Person Events Amid Omicron Surge

Pre-Festival Analysis

Sundance Wish List: 40 Films We Hope Will Premiere at the 2022 Festival

Sundance 2022: 18 Must-See Festival Films You Can Stream at Home

Sundance 2022: 15 Movies That Could Sell Big at a Festival Heavy with Genre Films and Docs

Sundance 2022: 10 Must-See Films from Black Filmmakers at This Year’s Festival

Sundance 2022: 10 Must-See Short Films at This Year’s Virtual Festival

Why Sundance Finally Canceled Its Physical Edition, and What Happens Next

News Orgs Are the Next Breed of Doc Heavy-Hitters; At Sundance, They’re Ready to Buy Big

Podcasts, Press Conferences, Panels, and Events

IndieWire and Canada Goose Honor First-Time Filmmakers at Sundance Virtual Event

Producer Karin Chien Shares Keynote at Sundance Film Festival 2022

How to Socialize at Sundance 2022 from Your Living Room

IndieWire and Canada Goose Will Celebrate Sundance First-Time Filmmakers at Virtual Event

Sundance 2022: Burning Questions About Which Movies Will Soar as Virtual Festival Takes Off

Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More

‘State of the Union’ Trailer: Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson Take Over as Season 2 Couple in a Crisis

‘Girl Picture’ Trailer: Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure in Sundance Premiere

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Trailer: Docuseries Charts the Rise and Fall of ‘America’s Dad’

Acquisitions

‘Fire of Love’ Is Sundance’s First Big Sale, but It’s No Record-Breaker. That’s Good News for Theatrical Distributors

Sundance 2022 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far

Searchlight Buys Sundance Midnight Pick ‘Fresh’ for Straight-to-Hulu Release

Awards

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t

  • Tough trip to China ahead, Anderson sees gift of world stage

    COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — There is part of Jamie Anderson that wishes these upcoming Olympics weren't in China. The two-time snowboard gold medalist knows she's not the only Olympian who thinks that. One of the many things that makes her unique is that she is willing to say it. Even in a sport filled with nonconformists, Anderson stands out. The 31-year-old from South Lake Tahoe, California, is one of the most thoughtful people in her business. Part of that, to her, means the question about

  • Memories run deep as Canadian men return to San Pedro Sula for World Cup qualifier

    Memories of San Pedro Sula are hard to shake. For members of the Canadian men's team who were there Oct. 16, 2012, for a decisive World Cup qualifying game against Honduras, the 8-1 loss at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano is like an ugly, hard-to-remove tattoo. The lopsided defeat was doubly painful because the Canadians came into the game knowing they only needed a draw to make the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the first time since the leadup to France '98. "That was probably our bi

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Strome has hat trick as Blackhawks outlast Red Wings 8-5

    DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Strome scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks had their highest-scoring game of the season in an 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat added two third-period goals for the Blackhawks, who led 4-0 in the first period but twice allowed Detroit to get within one goal. DeBrincat's empty-netter with 1:43 remaining finally put the game away as Chicago ended a four-game winless drought. Dominik Kubalik, Sam Lafferty and Brandon Hagel also scor

  • Edwards, Russell team up to lead Wolves past Nets, 136-125

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 as the Timberwolves won for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Net

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Émilie Castonguay becomes 1st female assistant GM in Canucks history

    The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay as assistant general manager. The 38-year-old Quebec native is only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history, and the first in Vancouver. "It is a big day ... an historic day," she said. "It goes to show that women have a place in sports and in hockey. I'm starting as assistant general manager and we'll see where that takes me." Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and interim GM, said

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Mets, Yankees had understanding on hitting coach Chávez

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman well before hiring away Eric Chávez as the team's hitting coach and that both sides had an understanding that Chávez may end up in Queens. The 44-year-old Chávez was hired by the Yankees in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson — and projected to take on a role beyond his title. A few weeks later, the Mets hired the 17-year big leaguer to be their primary hittin

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p