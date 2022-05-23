IndieWire Earns 5 Southern California Journalism Award Nominations, Including Best News Website

The annual Southern California Journalism Awards released their nominations today, and IndieWire was nominated for five awards honoring the site’s film and TV criticism, commentary, and overall news content.

The awards seek to “support, promote, and defend quality journalism in Southern California” and are presented by the Los Angeles Press Club each year. The tradition has continued for 59 years, and while the media landscape has changed significantly during that time, the organization “continues to call attention to LA’s fine journalists while promoting excellence in new and emerging media.”

More from IndieWire

IndieWire’s staff was honored with a nomination in the Website, Traditional News Organization category, with four writers were nominated for individual accolades.

IndieWire’s Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich was nominated for Best Criticism of Film, an award that encompasses all of his film reviews from 2021. Associate Editor Jude Dry also scored a nomination for Best Personality Profile, Film/TV Personalities for their profile of Ruth Negga, titled, Ruth Negga Crafted a “F*ck-You Machine” to the Establishment with Her Radiant Turn in “Passing.” The piece highlighted the Irish and Ethiopian actress’ decision to go against type in Rebecca Hall’s latest film, and the social commentary embedded in her take on the character.

TV Editor Kristen Lopez was nominated in the Entertainment News on Music/Performing Arts category for her piece, “Crip Camp” Co-Director James LeBrecht Claims CBS and Television Academy Deceived Him on Emmy Ramp, a reported story that shed light on ableism at television’s top award show and the accessibility problems that Hollywood still faces. And Deputy Editor of TV and TV Critic Ben Travers also picked up a nomination in the Entertainment Commentary category for his thinkpiece TV’s IP Problem: How Reboots, Spinoffs, and Blockbuster Franchises Could Shape the Future. The wide-ranging essay looks into what could be lost as the line between film and television continues to blur.

Story continues

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles June 25.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.