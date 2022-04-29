IndieWire Consider This FYC Brunch Returns with ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Pachinko,’ ‘Outer Range,’ ‘The Staircase’ and More

IndieWire Staff
·3 min read

IndieWire announces a return to in-person awards season festivities with a Consider This Brunch in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 12.

The event will feature panels on Showtime’s hit coming-of-age horror series “Yellowjackets,” Apple TV+’s multigenerational family drama “Pachinko,” Amazon Prime Video’s science-fiction neo-Western “Outer Range,” HBO Max’s true-crime-inspired mystery “The Staircase,” as well as a panel from Hulu to be announced soon. The brunch will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT in Hollywood.

More from IndieWire

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” premiered last November to instant acclaim for its strong performances (including from Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, and Juliette Lewis) and addictive storytelling. The series centers on an all-girls high school soccer team who become stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash in 1996. Meanwhile, their present-day selves must reckon with their dark past.

Panelists for “Yellowjackets” include Co-Creator and Showrunner, Ashley Lyle, Co-Creator and Showrunner Bart Nickerson, Executive Producer and Showrunner Jonathan Lisco, as well as Actors Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress. The panel will be moderated by Editor-in-Chief Dana Harris.

Based on the novel by Min Jin Lee, creator Soo Hugh’s “Pachinko” chronicles the lives of a Korean immigrant family as they leave their homeland in search of a different future. The cast includes Oscar-winner Yuh-jung Youn, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, and Han Jun-woo. IndieWire called the series a “gorgeous family drama that’s the closest TV can get to a shared memory.”

Panelists for “Panchinko” include: Executive Producers Theresa Kang-Lowe and Michael Ellenberg, as well as Actors Jin Ham and Minha Ki. The panel will be moderated by Associate Editor, TV, Steve Greene.

Created by Brian Watkins, “Outer Range” stars Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, and Tom Pelphrey. Brolin plays a Wyoming rancher who discovers a mysterious black hole in the pasture as a drifter (Poots) floats into town and other mysterious goings-on disrupt the land’s placid surface. Watch the new series’ trailer.

Panelists for “Outer Range” include: Production Designer Tommaso Ortino, Director (of Episodes 107 and 108) Lawrence Trilling, Editor and Producer Trevor Baker, Composers Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, and VFX Supervisor Jason Piccioni. The panel will be moderated by Craft and Special Projects Editor, Jim Hemphill.

Based on the wildly popular true-crime docu-series of the same name, “The Staircase” hails from indie filmmaker Antonio Campos, who created the series with Maggie Cohn. Colin Firth stars as crime novelist Michael Peterson, who is accused of murdering his wife (Toni Collette). Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, and Parker Posey also star. (IndieWire collected everything you need to know about “The Staircase.”)

Panelists and moderator for “The Staircase” will be announced soon, in addition to more details on a panel from Hulu.

The four-hour invitation-only brunch audience will prioritize Emmy voters. Members of the TV Academy, Guild members, and select industry players may apply to attend this event.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Pereira scores to lead New York City FC over Toronto 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira’s goals were pivotal for New York City FC in a 5-4 win against Toronto on Sunday. Pereira scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put NYCFC (3-3-1) ahead 5-2. Four other players scored goals for NYCFC, including Santiago Rodriguez, who scored once, and Keaton Parks, who scored once. Jesus Jimenez scored two goals, Michael Bradley added another one while Deandre Christopher Kerr netted one more for Toronto (3-3-2). NYCFC outshot Toronto 19-6, with 12 sho

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele hold on in New Orleans

    AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele held off Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two strokes Sunday in a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Cantlay and Schauffele closed with an even-par-72 in the alternate-shot final round to finish at 29-under 259 at TPC Louisiana. They broke the tournament record of 27 under set by Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith in 2017, the first year the tournament was played as a team event.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the