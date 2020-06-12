IndieSales Inks Deals on Marion Cotillard-Produced Docu ‘Bigger Than Us’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

“Bigger Than Us,” the environment-themed documentary executive produced by Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard and directed by Flore Vasseur, has been pre-sold by IndieSales to several major territories in the run to the Cannes virtual Marché du Film.

Currently in post-production, “Bigger Than Us” will be pitched live by Cotillard, Vasseur and the 18-year-old Indonesian environmental activist Melati Wijsen who is the docu’s protagonist, during Cannes’ online market on June 23. The talk, accessible only to registered buyers, will be moderated by CPH:DOX festival director Tine Fischer and will be followed by a Q&A.

Indie Sales, which will also unveil exclusive first footage of the film during Marché du Film, has already inked deals with Koch Media (Germany), Maison 4:3 (Canada). Distribution in France will be handled by Jour2Fête with a release scheduled for December. Mars previously had French distribution rights.

In recent years, documentaries shedding light on environmental issues have gained grounds thanks to the support of high-profile talent and have shown some theatrical potential. A driving force behind this docu, Cotillard said that she’s “been involved in environmental and social causes, fighting to raise awareness for a more equitable world… for more than 20 years.”

In “Bigger Than Us,” Vasseur (“Meeting Snowden”) follows Wijsen, who who has been lobbying her local government to ban the sale and distribution of plastic bags on her island, Bali, for more than six years. The documentary portrays Melati as she embarks on a journey to meet other young leaders and young activists based around the world to foster youth empowerment.

“Bigger Than Us” is produced by well-established producers, Denis Carot at Elzévir Films (“Marie’s Story,” “Home”), Marion Cotillard’s outfit All You Need is Prod, along with Vasseur’s Big Mother Productions.

IndieSales’ roster also includes “Should The Wind Drop,” the Armenian-French director Nora Martirosyan’s feature debut which is part of Cannes’ 2020 Official Selection and ACID lineup.

