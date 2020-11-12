Indie booksellers thriving during pandemic thanks to new ways of connecting with customers

Ask Mosaic Books owner Michael Neill about business during the pandemic, and he gets a little embarrassed.

"Overall, it's amazing," he said.

"The past week we were up 44 per cent. Thirty-six per cent in the last month."

And Neill's not alone. When the pandemic first hit, independent bookstores felt their share of pain. Lockdowns in some regions brought foot traffic to a halt. Publishers began holding back titles, waiting for more favourable conditions.

According to BookNet Canada, sales in Canada's English-language retail book market were down 24 per cent between March and May.

But with the fall came a flood of new titles while booksellers across Canada are finding new ways to connect with customers.

What good books can do

In Toronto, TYPE Books co-owner Joanne Saul took to delivering purchases when restrictions closed her doors.

"We had incredible support," she said of the local customers she met when she and her co-owner jumped in the car.

As readers hunker down to try and ride out the pandemic, what Saul and other owners have observed is an increased appetite for understanding.

"People are trying to connect," she said. "People are trying to learn, trying to make sense of the world.… That's something that good books can do."

The push to support the neighbourhood shop predates the pandemic, said Doug Minett, executive director of the newly formed Canadian Independent Booksellers Association.

He points to a paper Ryan Raffaelli presented at the American Booksellers Association (ABA) in January, exploring the resurgence of independent bookstores. There was a 49 per cent rise in the number of booksellers from 2009 to 2018, according to ABA.

"It's called localism," said Minett. "It's one thing to just type something into your phone. It's another to realize there's someone working with and bringing authors to you."

Book-and-wine deliveries, tailored subscription services

If you're looking for an example, it doesn't get much more local than The Bookshelf in Guelph, Ont., a store run by Minett's family. When the pandemic clamped down, he said they came up with a complementary pairing of books and wine.

