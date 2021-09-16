India's New Zealand Tour Postponed Till Next Year as NZC Struggles with Covid-Crammed Schedule

India’s tour of New Zealand has been postponed for next year as Kiwi cricket board struggles to host multiple teams for their home summer. Thanks to covid-19, NZC(New Zealand Cricket Board) is suddenly staring at a number of high profile teams who wants to complete their earlier scheduled stops in Kiwiland. Meanwhile India’s tour will not take place as Virat Kohli and his men will now visit the country next year. They were scheduled to play three ODIs under the new 2023 ODI super league.

Hanuma Viharai Parts Ways With Andhra, to Play for Hyderabad Next Season

An NZC spokesman confirmed India would not be touring this season as per the FTP, and would fulfil those obligations later in 2022, after the next scheduled men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in November.

Meanwhile the Kiwi players themselves won’t be returning home well before late November and will have to undergo quarantine which might not end before Christmas Day; there would be no Boxing Day Test this year in New Zealand as a result. New Zealand are currently in Pakistan where they will play a white ball series. Following which they would fly to UAE and land in India just after T20 World Cup.

The Black Caps then face a busy home summer with fixtures against South Africa, Bangladesh and Netherlands. “We’ve got to be mindful of players coming back from a long winter and we’ve got to give them time at home as well,” NZC chief executive David White previously told Stuff.co.nz.

ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Static at 4th, no India Bowler in Top-10

India captain Virat Kohli and star batsman KL Rahul maintained their fourth and sixth place respectively among the batsmen while no Indian bowler featured in the top-10 in the ICC T20 rankings.

The top seven batsmen led by England’s Dawid Malan maintained their rankings while South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock is now ranked eighth while West Indies Evin Lewis has dropped a place to be ninth in the list.

Among bowlers, Tabraiz Shamsi still holds the pole position followed by Wanindu Hasaranga and Rashid Khan.

India’s top ranked bowler in the list is veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar at 12th while injured offspinner Washington Sundar is the other in the top-20 at 18th place.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here