India's Wipro slides after CFO Dalal resigns in latest high-profile exit

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Wipro slid almost 3% on Friday, a day after long-serving CFO Jatin Dalal resigned in a surprise move, the latest senior level exit at the fourth-largest Indian IT services provider.

Dalal's exit follows those of Chief Operations Officer Sanjeev Singh and several senior vice presidents as Wipro wades through a years-long turnaround of its business.

"The loss of key leaders continuing into the fourth year of turnaround will not be viewed favorably by investors," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note.

The company said on Thursday Dalal was resigning to pursue other opportunities after more than two decades with the company, and will be replaced by Aparna Iyer, also a 20-year veteran who was most recently senior vice president and CFO of Wipro's cloud services unit.

IT firms are already on the backfoot amid re-emerging concerns about a high interest rate environment in the United States - a key market.

That has compounded existing worries about deal closures delays, order rampdowns and cancellations due to recession worries in their key U.S. and European markets - making Wipro miss profit estimates for its latest reported quarter.

It has also forecast revenue from IT services would remain largely flat for the current quarter as clients cut spending.

"Wipro is struggling in its turnaround effort, has a weak mega deal pipeline and is vulnerable to vendor consolidation," analysts at Kotak said, adding they expect the company to underperform peers on growth in the current fiscal year and in the medium term.

Shares of the company hit a near three-week low after news of the CFO change announced Thursday. They are up 7% so far this year, underperforming a 15% rise in the Nifty IT index.

