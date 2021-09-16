Virat Kohli & Co's Tour of New Zealand Postponed to 2022: Report

India’s tour of New Zealand, scheduled for later this year, has been postponed until after the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in November.

India were expected to play 3 ODIs against the Black Caps as per the ICC’s FTP as part of the World Cup Super League for qualifying spots for the 2023 tournament.

An NZC spokesman confirmed to stuff.co.nz that India would not be touring this season as per the FTP, and would fulfil those obligations later in 2022, after the next scheduled men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in November.

This leaves New Zealand to play Bangladesh, Netherlands and South Africa before the Women’s ODI World Cup begins.

The Kiwis’ tour of India in November, featuring two tests and three T20Is, means they won’t return home until early December and complete their 14 days of managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) just before Christmas.

“We’ve got to be mindful of players coming back from a long winter and we’ve got to give them time at home as well,” NZC chief executive David White previously told Stuff.co.nz.

The Kane Williamson led New Zealand side recently defeated in India in the World Test Championship final in Southampton.

The Bangladesh and South Africa Tests are part of the next World Test Championship cycle as the Black Caps hope to defend their title.

