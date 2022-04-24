India's Top Human-Centered IP Company now Expands to Global Market!

BUSINESS BAY, DUBAI / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2022 /HumCen Global Pvt Ltd., is a peerless global Human Centered IP Strategy company dedicated to unearthing innovation and converting them into business viable products.

HumCen Global (P) Ltd, Sunday, April 24, 2022, Press release picture

The most economical and quality end to an end service provider for creating and patenting novel products to get commercialized.

We at HumCen Global India, help the Researchers, Innovators, Universities and Entrepreneurs to nurture their ideas and beyond through our three-figure Mantra "Innovate | Protect | Market.

1. Tailor Made: Consultation-Nurturing and inculcating the innopreneurial mindset through tailor-made consultations and courses.

2. IP Filings: Enhance more IP filings with quality and cost-effective services by highly qualified IP Professionals

3. Market Connect: We connect the Innovators and potential buyers to showcase their IP Protected Products to make tech transfer and commercialization more feasible.

History of HumCen Global Co

HumCen Co was started in 2019. It was started with a passion to educate people to innovate new, to create awareness of the importance and need of protecting the IP, and support them to become self-sustained innopreneurs.

The company has created a wow factor for every individual who experiences the approach which includes people from industry, academia, and entrepreneurs. This in turn triggered the company to develop its own patentable human-centric products and do IPR filing support for its potential clients.

HumCen Co's achievements

HumCen Co being a two and half year-old baby the company has numerous accolades filed more than "100+ patents" (inclusive of both national and international). Launched India's first "Human-Centered Innovation ® program.

Happy clients (both domestic and international) from various domain verticals like e-mobility, high-end technological companies, etc., got protected their novel products to strengthen their brand protection through our techno legal expertise.

As an upcoming milestone, we are planning to launch HumCen Co-inventor's Community" to connect and accelerate the innovation ecosystem and also "Ideabox" a platform to showcase ideas of anyone to become a business viable one.

Soon the company is planning to collaborate with companies in UAE to kick-start cryptocurrency related innovations and digital products journey. All these achievements are made possible because of the multidisciplinary vibrant team.

HumCen Co's vibrant team

The vibrant team consists of human-centered serial innovators, IP attorneys, design researchers, product designers, domain experts, and strategists. And also, the brand experts work behind the project.

All our subject matter experts have an average of 15 years of experience in their respective domains to reach this milestone in a very short time and will be continued. Moreover, the company exists with a higher purpose to support and create intangible assets for all our clients.

The company strives to nurture product innovation through a human-centric approach with an IP strategy. Aiming to become a standalone Standalone World Leader for a wide range of Human-Centered IP Products.

Furthermore, HumCen Global, plans for ‘WORLD RECORD IN PATENT FILING'. As a part of the World IP Day celebration 2022, HumCen Global went one step ahead to celebrate in a different way to nurture the culture of patenting in our country. HumCen Global, attempted a world record to claim a maximum of 100 Design Patent applications filed for a single educational Institution in a single day (within 24hrs).

Contact Details:

Company Name: HumCen Global (P) Ltd
Founder and CEO: Sasikumar Chandran
Email: info@humcen.com
Place: Business Bay, Dubai

