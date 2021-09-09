India's Tokyo Paralympic Contingent Interact With PM Narendra Modi

After a brilliant 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, where India won a record 19 medals and finished 24th on the overall table, the athletes met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday in the national capital.

The Prime Minister met the whole contingent at his residence and also spent some talking to the athletes as well.

The Indian athletes also presented an autographed stole to the Prime Minister.

India won 5 Gold, 8 Silvers and 6 Bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Shooter Avani Lekhara was among the standout performers winning two medals in the campaign. Avani won the bronze medal in 50m rifle 3 position SH1 after having claimed gold in the 10m air rifle standing SH1.

India’s veteran javelin ace Devendra Jhajharia also claimed his third medal at the Paralympics, adding a Silver to the two Golds from Athens and Rio in 2004 and 2016 respectively.

The PM had also interacted with the contingent before the Tokyo Paralympics and told them they were an inspiration for the country.

Story continues

"In spite of all the difficulties in your lives, you did not lose heart and kept on fighting. By your hard work and strong will, you have reached this stage against all odds. You are going to represent the country on the biggest sporting stage," PM Modi had said.

"You all are winners and role models. You should not play with pressure. I hope you all will give your best and medals will follow. You will make the country proud."

Tokyo #Paralympics medallists alongwith members of the Indian contingent interacting with our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ZZaYYlWh1X — Rahul Trehan (@imrahultrehan) September 9, 2021

Gold Medallists:

Avani Lekhara, Women's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Standing SHl

Sumit Antil, Men's Javelin Throw F64

Manish Narwal, P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Pramod Bhagat, Badminton Men's Singles SL3

Krishna Nagar, Badminton Men's Singles SH6

Also Read: Avani Lekhara: Wasn't Satisfied With My Gold Only, Wanted to Shoot Better

Silver Medallists:

Bhavinaben Patel, Women's Singles Table Tennis - Class 4

Nishad Kumar, Men's High Jump T47

Devendra Jhajharia, Men's Javelin Throw F46

Yogesh Kathuniya, Men's Discus Throw F56

Singhraj Adhana, P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Mariyappan Thangavelu, Men's High Jump T63

Praveen Kumar, Men's High Jump T64

Suhas L. Yathiraj, Badminton Men's Singles SL4

Also Read: India's Paralympic Stars- Shattering Myth, Prejudice and Perception

Bronze Medallists:

Sundar Singh Gurjar, Men's Javelin Throw F46

Singhraj Adhana, Men's 10m Air Pistol Shooting SH1

Sharad Kumar, Men's High Jump T63

Avani Lekhara, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Shooting SH1

Harvinder Singh, Men's Individual Recurve Archery

Manoj Sarkar, Badminton Men's Singles SL3

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.Life Goes On: Akshay Kumar Shares Pic With Mother Aruna Bhatia on His BirthdayIndia's Tokyo Paralympic Contingent Interact With PM Narendra Modi . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.