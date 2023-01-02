India's Supreme Court upholds legality of 2016 note ban decision

A bank employee takes out a bundle of old 500 Indian rupee banknotes from a sack to count them inside a bank in Jammu

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the legality of the 2016 government decision to outlaw 86% of the country's cash in circulation.

The arguments in the case were heard by a five-judge constitution bench of the country's top court.

In November, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally led the shock move to outlaw 86% of the cash in circulation to target undeclared "black money" and fight corruption.

The petitioners included lawyers, a political party, co-operative banks and individuals, all of whom challenged the decision in the court.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)