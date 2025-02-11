India's Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy with back injury
MUMBAI, India (AP) — India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy because of a lower-back injury.
The team announced on Tuesday that the 31-year-old Bumrah has been replaced by Harshit Rana.
Pakistan will host the eight-nation Champions Trophy starting Feb. 19, though India will play its games in Dubai.
India’s final one-day international match before their Champions Trophy campaign will take place against England on Wednesday.
