India's Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy with back injury

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy because of a lower-back injury.

The team announced on Tuesday that the 31-year-old Bumrah has been replaced by Harshit Rana.

Pakistan will host the eight-nation Champions Trophy starting Feb. 19, though India will play its games in Dubai.

India’s final one-day international match before their Champions Trophy campaign will take place against England on Wednesday.

The Associated Press