India's invisible catastrophe: fears over spread of Covid-19 into poor rural areas

Where better to seek sanctuary from a virus roaring through a crowded metropolis than a remote mountainside with views of the Himalayas?

This was the reasoning that prompted Lalit Upreti, 34, to leave the Indian capital, Delhi, where he works as a cook, two months ago to return to his hamlet Khankari in Uttarakhand, near the country’s border with Nepal. Here, he thought, his family would be safe.

On 7 August, he attended a health camp organised by the village council. “I went for the heck of it, I had no symptoms but thought why not?,” said Upreti. Apart from checking for monsoon-related ailments, local health officials took swabs for Covid-19.

If my little outpost can get four cases, then it can sneak into every village in the country Rajan Singh Negi

To his surprise, Upreti’s name appeared on the list of four villagers who tested positive.

“Here? I couldn’t believe it. We are so cut off. We don’t even need to go shopping for vegetables because we grow our own,” he said.

With a mild fever and an upset stomach, Upreti was taken to a quarantine facility the following night.

As India’s positive cases hovered around 2.4m, there are growing fears that the virus’s impact on rural communities could be devastating.

The country seems to be entering a dangerous new phase of rising infections in small towns and villages such as Khankari.

“Khankari is tiny. If my little outpost can get four cases, then it can sneak into every village in the country. I can’t sleep at night when I think of what might have happened if we hadn’t caught those four cases,” said Rajan Singh Negi, the village head of Khankari who organised the health camp..

India recorded a daily new infection record of 67,000 on Thursday.

‘They will be allowed to die’

Some 600 million Indians live in in rural areas, and fears are rising that they could be overwhelmed by an invisible catastrophe, where many will die without testing or treatment. Data from the National Family Health Survey-4 showed that only about 25% of rural Indians have access to public outpatient (OPD) healthcare..

There are also grave concerns for around 70% of India’s elderly population, who live in villages. Co-morbidities abound and are often left untreated because medical services are far away.

India’s top epidemiologist Jayaprakash Muliyil, who believes up to half of India’s population (670 million people) will get the virus, says that most people with co-morbidities in rural India fail to get treatment.

“This group, and the elderly, are more prone to getting the virus. With limited resources, their families will not rush an elderly person to hospital if they have a fever,” said Muliyil. “They will be allowed to die. That is the reality in rural India where life expectancy is 65.”

Since the deaths will be spread out across huge geographical districts, some as big as 10,000 sq km (London is 1,572 sq km), Muliyil says the real scale of the human tragedy will only emerge much later, if at all.

Virus stigma

Anecdotal evidence also suggests that daily wage labourers will not reveal their symptoms for fear of separation from their families, the stigma, and losing their wages by being quarantined.

“People in the rural areas are hiding their symptoms and are not coming forward to get tested even when the testing van is reaching the village,” said Dr Ravindra Sharma, a senior medical officer in Lakhmipur Kheri district, in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, which neighbours Uttarakhand.

Women wear masks in Kochi, Kerala state. The state had been praised for its initial response to the virus.

