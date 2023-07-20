India's First Professional Female Surfer Stars in ROXY's New Campaign

Ishita Malaviya is India's first and only professional female surfer, whose love affair with the sport began back in 2007, at a time when the concept of surfing in India was pretty much unheard of. At age 22, she'd given up city life and moved to a fishing village to start her own surf school: The Shaka Surf Club. Now, she's starring in ROXY's newest campaign, dubbed "Call to the Ocean."

Aiming to highlight and embody new beginnings, new elements and breaking out of traditions, the campaign celebrates ROXY's new collection comprises colorful sets and dynamic prints, offering the perfect surf-drobe for those going against the grain. Made up of both swimwear and apparel, the collection includes a range of swimsuits, bikinis, track pants and sweatshirts.

Take a look at the vibrant campaign above

