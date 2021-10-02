India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 90 cr

Union Health Minster Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded the 90 crore mark on Saturday, informed Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Health Minister took to his Twitter and said, "India crosses the landmark of 90 crore COVID19 vaccinations."

"Shastri ji gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan - Jai Kisan.' Revered Atal Ji added 'Jai Vigyan' and PM Narendra Modi Ji gave the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan'. Today the result of the research is this corona vaccine," Mandaviya added.

According to the data of CoWin website, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 90.36 crores (90,36,75,632), of which 68,62,300 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday. (ANI)