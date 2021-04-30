India's Covid vaccine shortage: The desperate wait gets longer

Aparna Alluri - BBC News, Delhi
·7 min read
A woman wearing a facemask as a precaution against the spread of covid-19 seen reading a poster saying &#39;vaccine out of stock&#39; outside a vaccination center in Mumbai.
A woman wearing a facemask as a precaution against the spread of covid-19 seen reading a poster saying 'vaccine out of stock' outside a vaccination center in Mumbai.

India started its vaccine drive in January, amid plummeting cases and a fair bit of optimism.

The country's very own Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker, was meant to supply most of the jabs as the country headed towards an ambitious target - covering 250 million people by July.

As part of a World Health Organization (WHO)-led scheme, India even exported vaccines to countries that needed them.

But three months on, Covid cases and deaths are spiking across the country. Only about 26 million people have been fully vaccinated out of a population of 1.4 billion, and about 124 million have received a single dose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has cancelled exports, reneging on international commitments. Worse, vaccine stocks in the country have nearly dried up, and no-one is sure when more will arrive.

How did India get here?

Demand surged when supply was short

On Wednesday afternoon local time - just as millions of Indians were trying to register online for a Covid jab - the vaccine portal and its accompanying apps crashed.

Starting 1 May, India is opening up vaccination for roughly 600 million more people, to cover 18-44 year olds. But CoWin, as the platform is known, couldn't handle it.

"I am stuck in an OTP loop of horrors," said one 33-year-old while trying to register for her jab. OTPs, or one-time passwords sent to mobile numbers, are a favoured Indian way of verifying identity online. She had a string of messages with OTPs, but nowhere to put them.

Others didn't even get that far - #WaitingForOTP was soon trending on Twitter, and the memes and jokes followed. Eventually the site was back up - but, to the disappointment of more than 13 million people who did finally register, not a single vaccine centre had slots for booking.

These are just a fraction of the 600 million people newly eligible for a jab. There's also another 200 million or so, 45 and above, who are yet to get their second jab.

Experts say the government should have finished vaccinating people above 45 before opening it up further, especially when supply was low. In fact, this appeared to be the plan until as recently as 6 April, when the health ministry said the drive could not simply be "accelerated" and that it was not yet considering expanding it to all adults.

It's likely the rapid, unrelenting surge in cases and reports that younger people were increasingly being admitted to hospital with severe symptoms led to the decision.

Beneficiaries above the age of 45 years waiting in long queue to get vaccinated at the NESCO Jumbo Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Goregaon, on April 29, 2021 in Mumbai, India.
Those above the age of 45 have been rushing to vaccine centres to get their jabs quickly

"They should have held their nerve and focused on the vulnerable," says economist Partha Mukhopadhyay. "Now they [the 45 and above] have to compete with 600 million new demanders."

Since the announcement, those who have received no doses or a single dose so far have been queuing up at centres before supply runs out, raising the risk of infection.

But that's not the only factor that has thrown India's vaccine drive into chaos.

'It's a seller's market'

Until now, India's federal government had been the sole purchaser of the two approved vaccines - Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University and manufactured by SII; and Coxvaxin, made by a local firm Bharat Biotech.

But it's now thrown open the market to not just 28 state governments, but also private hospitals, all of whom can directly negotiate and buy from the two vaccine makers. And they have to pay far more.

The federal government still gets 50% of stocks for 150 rupees ($2; £1.40) per dose, but states have to pay double that, and private hospitals eight times as much - all while competing for the remaining half.

The sudden transfer of responsibility - it was announced just 10 days ago - left officials with little time to negotiate prices or stockpile vaccines. Especially since vaccine makers still have orders pending from the federal government.

"We are the only country in the world that is allowing sub-national governments to directly buy from vaccine makers. This is not at all well though-out," says Mr Mukhopadhyay.

The different prices are concerning, says Srinath Reddy, a public health expert who advises federal and state governments on tackling Covid-19.

"All vaccination should be free, it's for public good," he says. "And why should states pay a higher price? They are also using tax payer money."

He fears that it's now a "seller's market", where the poorest Indians are likely to be last in line.

Two private hospital chains have already announced that they will roll-out the vaccine for 18-44 years olds from tomorrow, but it's unclear how they managed to secure supply when states are struggling. Some have even said they are putting the expansion on hold until more vaccines arrive.

When will the vaccines arrive?

No-one really seems to know. Even if some stocks do trickle in, the crunch will likely continue because the maths simply does not add up.

The federal government still needs another 615 million doses to finish vaccinating everyone above the age of 45 - about 440 million people. State governments are expected to pick up the tab for 18-44 year olds - there are 622 million of them and they would need more than 1.2 billion doses. Even vaccinating 70% - to achieve herd immunity - would require some 870 million doses. This does not account for wastage, which means more stocks are needed.

To be able to administer all of these doses in the next year, India needs to be giving 3.5 million doses a day - it's behind by more than a million doses right now.

And supply is nowhere close to what is needed. SII is expected to produce about 70 million doses in May, and Bharat Biotech an additional 20 million. That's a total of 90 million doses a month. They are expected to ramp up further but that will take time.

Other vaccines are now in the mix, including Russian-made Sputnik V, which is yet to be approved in Europe. The makers have already signed manufacturing deals with a host of Indian companies but the infrastructure and approvals for making a vaccine take time. So for now, India is importing the vaccine from Russia and it's expected to be rolled out in June.

A chart showing India&#39;s vaccine drive is lagging
A chart showing India's vaccine drive is lagging

All of this means there will be a supply crunch at least for the next few months. Of course, there was a lot the federal government or even states could have done to ramp up vaccine manufacturing ahead of time.

"If plan A doesn't work, you should be ready with plan B," says Mahesh Zagade, former health secretary of Maharashtra, one of India's worst-hit states.

Why was there no Plan B?

It's a question many have asked - and the answer seems to be that no-one was preparing for a second wave.

"Our numbers were low and there was this constant narrative that India had beaten Covid," says virologist Shahid Jameel. If vaccination had kept pace through February and March, he adds, the second wave would have been far less intense.

A chart showing vaccination has slowed in India&#39;s hotspot states
A chart showing vaccination has slowed in India's hotspot states

Experts also recommend a localised drive - that is, targeting the most vulnerable - the elderly or those with co-morbidities - in places where infections are growing fast.

But to do that requires deep district and village-level surveillance and response, which virologists have said has been lacking since the start of the pandemic.

Mr Zagade says breaking up populations into administrative units as small as 25,000 makes it easier to enforce social distancing and enrol people for vaccination by going door-to-door if needed. Instead, the government relied on people registering online or walking in to get their jabs.

So the vaccine drive began to lag even as cases rose, driven up by lax safety protocols and massive public events, from elections to festivals.

And there was no plan B because plan A was based on an assumption that has been proved wrong - that there would be no second wave at all.

Charts by Shadab Nazmi

Read more of our Covid coverage

Latest Stories

  • MLB, Blue Jays fire Roberto Alomar after sexual misconduct investigation

    Roberto Alomar will be placed on MLB's ineligible list after a woman filed a workplace complaint against the Hall of Fame second baseman alleging sexual harassment.

  • 8 things to remember from Connor McDavid's unforgettable season

    With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: You can build your team around Adam Fox

    Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.

  • Raptors' Yuta Watanabe opens up about his basketball journey in inspiring essay

    Yuta Watanabe details how words have impacted him throughout his basketball journey in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Best available prospects on Day 2

    Did your team bomb Round 1? No worries! There's a lot of talent still on the board for Rounds 2 and 3.

  • Seattle Kraken officially become the NHL's 32nd franchise

    The Kraken can now begin signing players, making trades, and putting action to their plans ahead of the July expansion draft.

  • Germany uses three-player team after COVID-19 issues at world curling championship

    Germany used a three-player team in its opening game at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship on Friday morning after being given late clearance to compete.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • 10 fantasy takeaways from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft

    Matt Harmon gives you 10 immediate takeaways from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft including why this might finally be the time for Allen Robinson to return to the top-10 wide receivers.

  • Canadian Rory MacDonald wins PFL debut with first-round submission

    Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.

  • Julian Edelman felt a 'responsibility' to educate Meyers Leonard about antisemitism

    Edelman wanted to educate Leonard, because he remembers being "a dumb idiot" about things in the past.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • Tillsonburg golf course charged for reopening during stay-at-home order

    As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Elijah Moore could be a high-ceiling WR3 with the Jets

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Liz Loza examines the fantasy impact of receiver Elijah Moore being selected 34th overall by New York, including one veteran who could be a fantasy downgrade

  • The Latest: Eight Alabama players among first 38 drafted

    The latest on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft on Friday night. (all times EDT): ___ 7:50 p.m. Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson was selected at pick No. 37 by Philadelphia and New England traded up with Cincinnati to take Tide defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 38. That gave national champion Alabama eight of the first 38 players drafted. With pick No. 39, Chicago took Oklahoma State offensive tackle Tevin Jenkins, who was the first player from a Big 12 school drafted. ___ 7:35 p.m. The second round of the NFL draft began with two more players from the Southeastern Conference being selected. The Jaguars start Day 2 by taking Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell and the New York Jets followed that up by taking All-America receiver Elijah Moore from Mississippi. The SEC had 12 players taken in the first round, most by any conference. Denver traded up with Atlanta to take North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, the third runner to come off the board after Najee Harris of Alabama and Travis Etienne from Clemson were selected in the first round. Miami then made Oregon’s Jevon Holland the first safety selected in the draft. ___ 7:18 p.m. For the second straight night, the Jacksonville Jaguars began proceedings in the NFL draft, this time opening the second round by selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell. After doing what everyone projected by taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall, and then adding his college teammate in running back Travis Etienne later in the round, Jacksonville bolstered its secondary with Campbell. His fellow Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes was taken in the opening round by Green Bay. Campbell goes 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, good size for the position. He fared well against some of the best SEC receivers. After 12 SEC players were chosen Thursday, the conference was off to a fast start in Round 2. ___ 6:45 p.m. Maybe known more for brains than brawn, Northwestern showed more than its academics on the first night of the NFL draft. For the first time in school history, the Wildcats had two players selected in the first round as offensive lineman Rashawn Slater was picked by the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 13, and cornerback Greg Newsome II went to the Cleveland Browns at 26. Northwestern also ended a long first-round drought. Before Slater’s selection, the previous Wildcat player to be taken in the first round was defensive tackle Luis Castillo in 2005. Newsome was proud to show that Northwestern belongs with some of college football’s big boys. “It says that we are not just an academic institution but we produce players, as well,” said the 20-year-old, who was the fourth cornerback selected. “That is something that we have been trying to tell the world for a while now. People always when they think of Northwestern, they just think of smart athletes who do not have instincts and do not have the ability to play at the next level at a very elite level. “Now recruits will be able to finally realize that they can get a top-10 academic path but also they can get to the NFL at a very elite level.” ___ 6:30 p.m. The NFL draft isn’t only about picking players. Hours before the second round started, Commissioner Roger Goodell helped the Browns break ground for the installation of a new synthetic athletic field in East Cleveland. It’s the 10th field installed in Ohio by the Browns, who launched an initiative to upgrade facilities five years ago. In addition to football, the fields are lined for multiple sports. “It is so important to do things for our kids and to have an opportunity for each of us to help one another and have an impact,” Goodell said at the ceremony, which was attended by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “The Haslam family not only is extraordinary in this community but in the broader community in the NFL. They are about their communities; they give back to their communities; and I know they make a difference so I would like to thank the Haslam family for all that they do.” ___ 5:45 p.m. While Commissioner Roger Goodell was busy announcing the names of players from Alabama (six) and the SEC (12) in the first round of the NFL draft, a bunch of schools that usually provide big-time prospects were blanked. That figures to change mightily with the second and third rounds being conducted Friday night. But so far, the Big 12, which includes such powers as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas, has been blanked. Don’t look for anyone from Auburn, Texas A&M or either of the Mississippi schools having gone despite the dozen SEC players selected. Florida State? Nope. Michigan State? Nah. Stanford, UCLA or either Arizona school? Sorry. North Carolina or North Carolina State or Wake Forest or Duke. That entire state went empty in the first round. Yet Northwestern had two players taken, Tulsa had one, and North Dakota State of the FCS saw quarterback Trey Lance taken third overall by San Francisco. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press

  • Andre De Grasse continues quick start to season at North Florida Invitational

    Andre De Grasse continued his quick start out of the 2021 gates on Friday. The Canadian placed second in the 100 metres with a time of 10.05 seconds at the North Florida Invitational in the sprinter's training home of Jacksonville, Fla. De Grasse opened his racing season with a 9.99 at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational on April 17. "I usually don't open the season that fast. That's a sign things are going well in training," De Grasse told CBC Sports last weekend. American Trayvon Bromell set the pace at 9.88 to win Friday's race, while Nigerian Divine Orduduru tied with De Grasse. No other Canadians were in the field. De Grasse, of Markham, Ont., won bronze in the 100 at the 2016 Olympics and became the first Canadian ever to earn three sprinting medals by also taking silver in the 200 and bronze in the 4x100 relay. The 26-year-old was one of only four men to run a sub-10-second 100 last year. His personal best of 9.90 was set at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar. Gold-medal favourite Christian Coleman won't compete in Tokyo as he is banned for missing three drug tests, opening the door for De Grasse to cross the 100-metre finish line in first place at the Olympics. WATCH | De Grasse has sights set on Tokyo:

  • First round of 2021 NFL draft had better ratings than the Oscars

    NFL fans desperately wanted to know who the Jaguars would take at No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • NFL draft: Ball State CB Antonio Phillips won't let his brother's murder stop his NFL dreams

    Phillips' tragic story, along with his health issues, have prevented him from his NFL dreams.

  • The Next Connor: Hockey's latest phenom went the distance to find a game in pandemic

    Melanie Bedard couldn't sleep.It was 4 a.m. and her two kids — Connor and Madisen, aged 15 and 17 — were flying to Sweden in two days.In the middle of a pandemic."I sat up and thought, 'I don't think I can do this,'" she recalled. "You think about if something happens and you're so far away."Connor Bedard, the first player granted exceptional status to suit up in the Western Hockey League a year early and tabbed as the likely first pick in the 2023 NHL draft, had already seen his inaugural junior season put on ice by COVID-19.The prodigious talent from North Vancouver, B.C., needed a place to train and play, and Madisen, whose first year of university was restricted to online courses, could do her school work from anywhere in the world. So the family decided the pair would board a plane for Europe in the fall as Connor, the No. 1 overall selection by the WHL's Regina Pats, continued to pursue his hockey dream with Swedish club HV71.Melanie, like any mother, had some reservations. But those fears were put to rest when a text message arrived out of the blue from a trainer that worked with Connor — he was good friends with the assistant coach the teens would be living with in Jonkoping, a city about 300 kilometres southwest of Stockholm."It was like, 'OK, this is a sign,'" said Melanie, who hosts international students at the family home with her husband, Tom, and knows a thing or two about concerned parents. "I would have had them go anyways, but I was just struggling replaying all these scenarios."With both the Pats' and the WHL's blessing, that journey to Sweden was just the first step on a long, winding road Connor Bedard has taken during this pandemic season to quench an insatiable thirst for the game he loves. "New country, new style of play," he said of his two months overseas in an interview with The Canadian Press. "It was really cool to get there and learn."Once the jet lag wore off, Bedard joined HV71's under-18 squad for practices. "We realized he was too good," Max Bohlin, general manager of the team's junior program and head coach of its U18s, said with a laugh.Bedard was quickly moved to the under-20 group, but still only for training. His days included two on-ice sessions and roughly five hours at the rink. When the other players were in school, the centre would work on his lethal shot — one that pinged off the license plate of Melanie's car so many times when Connor was younger that she got pulled over by a police officer because the numbers and letters were chipped beyond recognition — or take part in remote learning for classes nine time zones away."Everybody wants things in life," Regina head coach Dave Struch said of Bedard travelling across an ocean to practise. "But what are you going to do to get it? What is the drive? He's got it. "He wants it, and he's doing everything to get it."Once the WHL pushed its start date back even further, the five-foot-nine, 165-pound Bedard was allowed to play some games in Sweden. He'd register two goals and two assists in four outings with HV71's U20s and two more points in another contest with the U18s."Always focused on the next thing ... no matter if it's a practice, scrimmage or game," Bohlin said of what struck him about Bedard. "It opened up our eyes as coaches, as players. He's a special kid, but in my opinion it comes down to focus and pure work ethic."Super humble. He's just so mature for his age."The Bedards' stay would be cut short, however, after league and team were shut down because of a coronavirus outbreak. Connor and Madisen didn't test positive, but after quarantining for 10 days, the siblings headed home."We're really proud as a club to have had the opportunity to have him with us," Bohlin said. "Maybe we helped him a little bit along the way."It's a history mark for HV71 to have that kind of player here."Back in Canada, but with the WHL campaign still up in the air, Connor eventually headed to Kelowna, B.C., to practice with a junior-A team. And then once the Pats got word their season was finally going ahead inside a bubble meant to keep COVID-19 at bay, his focus shifted anew. "Watching him play (in Sweden) at a high level was really good," Struch said. "It gave us an idea of where he might fit in with us."Not just a role in the future, but he might have an impact immediately."That "might" turned to "definitely" in short order.Bedard hit the ground running for Regina, scoring twice in his first junior game against players as much as five years his senior.And he didn't let up.Sporting jersey No. 98, the exceptional 15-year-old — the short list of players previously granted that status includes John Tavares, Connor McDavid and Shane Wright, the presumptive first pick in the 2022 NHL draft — would put up 12 goals and 28 points in just 15 outings.Struch said nothing seems to faze Bedard. It could be a great play, a highlight-reel goal, a missed chance or a slash on the wrist from an opponent. His demeanour never changes."He's got a goal in life," said the coach. "But he lives in the moment. When he comes back to the bench he's ready to move on. That's what a player in the NHL does. He's doing that already.""If you're focused on the past, you're not going to focus on the present," Bedard added. "Putting things aside and moving on is really important."Struch said while Bedard is supremely gifted, his success truly stems from the quiet moments away from scouts, fans and media."Everything that people don't see him do is why he gets to do what he does," he said. "His preparation, the way he eats, the way he warms up before practice, the way he practices, the way he cools down after practice. "At 15 years old ... remarkable."The soft-spoken Bedard even surprised himself — "a little bit" — in his abbreviated WHL debut."I didn't really expect those point totals," he said. "It's not all me ... more assists than goals. It's a team effort."Perhaps his greatest moment of the season came in his final appearance with the Pats before leaving to begin preparations to play for Canada at the under-18 world championship currently underway in Texas.His grandfather, Garth Bedard, was killed in a car accident near Sicamous, B.C., on April 6. Tom, who works in the logging industry, and Madisen rushed to be with the kids' grandmother, but Connor was stuck in Regina."My mother-in-law just wasn't able to talk to Connor on the phone, only because she knew how close they were and she knew how emotional she'd be," Melanie Bedard said. "The day before his last game with the Pats they finally spoke and Connor said, 'Grandma, it's OK, I'm going to score for grandpa.' And then he just does."Afterwards he says, 'Mom, I just knew.'"Connor actually scored twice that game."He was one of the most outgoing guys," he said of the family patriach. "Just a really good person. It's a tough loss."If I ever did anything good he'd brag to everyone."Connor Bedard is just getting started. He's knows about the comparisons to some of the game's greats.But that razor-sharp focus, as it has throughout most of his 15 years, remains rooted in the present."Hearing your name in the same sentence as the guys I've heard my name in sentences with is really cool," he said. "It's not something I think about much."Because that would take away from his work now — even in a pandemic — and his lofty goals for the future.This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021.___Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press