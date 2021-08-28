India's Covid-19 vaccine milestone: At least 1 jab to 51% adults, August has been best month ever

In a landmark moment, India on Friday administered over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, its highest single-day count so far. With this, India has surpassed the 62-crore landmark.

Shortly after India hit the milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the people for making the immunisation exercise a success.

Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2021

Here are some key highlights of the significant event.

¢ Data on the CoWIN portal showed 1,02,06,475 vaccine doses had been administered on Friday ¢ Of the total vaccinations on Friday, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 28,62,649 jabs, Karnataka was at the second spot with 10,79,588 doses and Maharashtra at third place with 9,84,117 vaccine doses ¢ India has administered a cumulative 62.17 crore vaccinations: 49.08 crore first doses, and, 14.08 crore second doses

¢ Now almost 37 percent of India's 1.3 billion population is covered with at least one dose, whereas 10 percent have received both doses. In terms of the 94 crore 18-plus population, 51 percent have been covered with at least one dose, while 15 per cent have got both doses ¢ As of date, the Centre has provided more than 60.25 crore vaccine does to States/Union Territories

¢ Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have seen the maximum vaccinations in August. While Uttar Pradesh has recorded almost 2.15 crore doses this month so far, Madhya Pradesh has administered 1.3 crore doses this month while Maharashtra has given nearly 1.1 crore doses in August till now. Both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have run special campaigns for vaccination on two days apiece this month, leading to high dose numbers. ¢ August is India's best month in vaccination coverage; the country has crossed 15 crore doses so far -- higher than 13.45 crore doses in July and 11.97 crore doses in June. ¢ As per the health ministry, India took 85 days to administer 10 crore doses. The country then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The 40 crore mark was reached in another 24 days and the country crossed the 50 crore milestone in another 20 days. And thereafter, it took only 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark. ¢ India's tally is second highest in the world as China has reported administering 20.8 million vaccines on 21 July. ¢ According to Our World in Data, as of August 26, around 33 percent of the world population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against Covid-19. ¢ As per the data, the United Arab Emirates has fully vaccinated 74 percent of its population. Among other countries, the trends are as follows: Canada (65.92 percent fully vaccinated, 7 percent partially vaccinated), UK (62 percent fully, 8.2 percent partially), US (51 percent fully, 9.2 percent partially), Australia (25.64 percent fully, 18.84 percent partially) and New Zealand (21.61 percent fully, 17.11 percent partially).

India currently administers three vaccines in India -- Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russian made SputnikV. Zydus Cadila's ZyCovD and the American vaccines manufactured by Johnson and Johnson and Moderna have received emergency use authorisation but are yet to hit the market in India.

Inputs from agencies

