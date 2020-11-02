India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 82.29 Lakh With 45,230 New Cases & 496 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

New Delhi, November 2: India's COVID-19 tally surged to 82.29 lakh on Monday with 45,230 new COVID-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers, with 496 new deaths, the toll increased to 1,22,607.

Also Read | Members of Gurjar Community Block Railway Track in Bharatpur as Part of Their Protest Demanding Reservation: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 2, 2020

The total active cases jumped to 5,61,908 after a decrease of 8,550 in the past 24 hours. The total cured cases, on the other hand, have improved to 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in the above mentioned time frame. On Sunday, the Health Ministry informed that COVID-19 active cases have been declining in India and the country is also reporting an increase in decline in the total cases as well.

In order to increase the number of testing, from today, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started free COVID-19 testing at 244 places across the city. BMC's free COVID testing facility will be available at designated places every day from 10 am to 12 noon. These tests would be available on a 'walk-in' basis. COVID-19 Cases 'Steadily Declining' in India, Active Cases Dropped to 6.9%, Says Health Ministry.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Two Goals in his Comeback Game for Juventus vs Spezia, Says 'Always Fino Alla Fine'

India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 82.29 Lakh

With 45,230 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 82,29,313. With 496 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,22,607. Total active cases are 5,61,908 after a decrease of 8,550 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/RKeFutOhuS — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020





Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.64 crore people and killed 11,99,684, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 3.10 crore people have recovered from the infection. Several countries like UK, France and Germany have announced the second phase of the lockdown in an attempt to curb the rising infections in their countries.