India's COVID-19 tally crosses 62-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): With a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 62-lakh mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 count stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases. It also includes 51,87,826 cured and discharged or migrated patients and 97,497 deaths.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state which reported 18,317 new COVID-19 cases, 481 deaths and 19,163 discharges on Wednesday. The total cases in the state rose to 13,84,446, including 36,662 deaths and 10,88,322 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,59,033, said the Public Health Department.

Karnataka reported 8,856 new COVID-19 cases, 8,890 discharges and 87 deaths, taking total cases to 6,01,767 including 4,85,268 discharges and 8,864 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,07,616, said the State Health Department on Wednesday.

As many as 8,830 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 67,061 so far. As many as 1,28,224 patients have recovered till date in the state, said the Kerala Government.

As many as 6,133 new COVID-19 cases, 7,075 recoveries and 48 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, said the State Health Department. With this the total positive cases increased to 6,93,484, including 6,29,211 recoveries, 58,445 active cases and 5,828 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,659 new COVID-19 cases, 5,610 recoveries and 67 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 5,97,602, including 5,41,819 recoveries, 9,520 deaths and 46,263 active cases, said the State Health Department

Delhi reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases, 3,965 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 41 deaths on Wednesday. The total cases in the state rose to 2,79,715, including 2,47,446 recoveries/discharges/migrations cases and 5,361 deaths. Active cases stand at 26,908, said the Delhi Government.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 975 new COVID-19 cases and 1,355 recoveries on Wednesday, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 75,070, including 56,872 recoveries and 1,181 deaths. Active cases stand at 17,017, said the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Haryana reported 1,625 new coronavirus positive cases, 2,063 recoveries and 26 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total cases to 1,28,599 including 1,12,877 recoveries, 1,382 deaths and 14,340 active cases, said the State Health Department.

Manipur reported 237 new COVID-19 cases, 421 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 10,983, including 8,460 recovered cases, 2,456 active cases and 67 deaths. The recovery rate is 77.02 per cent, said the State Health Department.

West Bengal recorded 3,281 new coronavirus cases, 2,954 recoveries and 59 deaths on Wednesday, taking total cases to 2,57,049 including 2,25,759 recoveries, 4,958 deaths and 26,332 active cases, said the State Health Department.

A total of 1,435 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,13,886 including 16,814 active cases and 3,406 deaths, said the State Government.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested up to September 29 for COVID-19. Out of these 10,86,688 samples were tested on Tuesday. (ANI)

