India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 27 Lakh as Country Reports 55,079 New Cases And 876 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

New Delhi, August 18: India reported a spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases and 876 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the country increased to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases on Tuesday. The number of patients who have been discharged, migrated have improved to 19,77,780. The death toll, on the other hand, mounted to 51,797, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that a new record of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests was done in the past 24 hours. The Minister informed that even after the high level of testing, the positivity rate remained at 8.81 per cent in comparison to the weekly national average of 8.84 per cent. India Conducted Highest COVID-19 Tests of 8.97 Lakh in Past 24 Hours, Says Health Ministry.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that 3,09,41,264 COVID-19 samples were tested up to August 17. Of these, 8,99,864 samples were tested on Monday.

India Reported 55,079 COVID-19 Cases and 876 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 tally in the country rises to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated & 51,797 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Sxky8lb11G — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020





Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1091 54 1325 99 29 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 84777 1168 209100 7866 2732 82 3 Arunachal Pradesh 843 45 1893 85 5 4 Assam 22736 1265 56734 1519 197 8 5 Bihar 29387 1672 76452 4128 468 7 6 Chandigarh 1003 67 1183 46 30 1 7 Chhattisgarh 5277 182 10598 363 150 9 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 447 2 1459 28 2 9 Delhi 10852 29 138301 740 4214 18 10 Goa 3825 65 8058 283 111 7 11 Gujarat 14315 68 62595 1083 2800 15 12 Haryana 6880 134 40610 1009 550 12 13 Himachal Pradesh 1321 96 2834 114 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7048 63 21296 353 548 6 15 Jharkhand 8451 339 15051 352 250 6 16 Karnataka 80659 869 148562 7071 4062 115 17 Kerala 15946 581 30025 1131 169 13 18 Ladakh 584 6 1368 12 14 19 Madhya Pradesh 10232 80 35025 987 1128 23 20 Maharashtra 155579 3126 428514 11391 20265 228 21 Manipur 1936 15 2734 102 17 1 22 Meghalaya 733 40 679 4 6 23 Mizoram 417 1 372 1 0 24 Nagaland 1917 47 1530 108 8 25 Odisha 18161 731 43780 1503 353 10 26 Puducherry 3288 109 4627 184 114 4 27 Punjab 11653 690 20180 749 863 51 28 Rajasthan 14089 273 47654 1050 887 11 29 Sikkim 485 8 701 28 1 30 Tamil Nadu 54122 103 283937 5667 5886 120 31 Telengana 21024 396 72202 2070 711 8 32 Tripura 1943 84 5404 118 62 3 33 Uttarakhand 3850 73 8485 385 158 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 50893 644 104808 4376 2515 66 35 West Bengal 27402 103 89703 2932 2473 45 Total# 673166 3734 1977779 57937 51797 876

A central government panel on vaccine administration for coronavirus met representatives of leading domestic manufacturers, including Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila, on Monday to take inputs about the present stage of various candidate vaccines as well as their expectations from the government. India continues to be the third worst-hit nation among the other countries in the world that are badly impacted by the coronavirus.