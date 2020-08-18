India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 27 Lakh as Country Reports 55,079 New Cases And 876 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

New Delhi, August 18: India reported a spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases and 876 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the country increased to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases on Tuesday. The number of patients who have been discharged, migrated have improved to 19,77,780. The death toll, on the other hand, mounted to 51,797, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that a new record of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests was done in the past 24 hours. The Minister informed that even after the high level of testing, the positivity rate remained at 8.81 per cent in comparison to the weekly national average of 8.84 per cent. India Conducted Highest COVID-19 Tests of 8.97 Lakh in Past 24 Hours, Says Health Ministry.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that 3,09,41,264 COVID-19 samples were tested up to August 17. Of these, 8,99,864 samples were tested on Monday.
India Reported 55,079 COVID-19 Cases and 876 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:
Spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
The #COVID19 tally in the country rises to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated & 51,797 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Sxky8lb11G
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1091
|54
|1325
|99
|29
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|84777
|1168
|209100
|7866
|2732
|82
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|843
|45
|1893
|85
|5
|4
|Assam
|22736
|1265
|56734
|1519
|197
|8
|5
|Bihar
|29387
|1672
|76452
|4128
|468
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|1003
|67
|1183
|46
|30
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5277
|182
|10598
|363
|150
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|447
|2
|1459
|28
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10852
|29
|138301
|740
|4214
|18
|10
|Goa
|3825
|65
|8058
|283
|111
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|14315
|68
|62595
|1083
|2800
|15
|12
|Haryana
|6880
|134
|40610
|1009
|550
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1321
|96
|2834
|114
|19
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7048
|63
|21296
|353
|548
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|8451
|339
|15051
|352
|250
|6
|16
|Karnataka
|80659
|869
|148562
|7071
|4062
|115
|17
|Kerala
|15946
|581
|30025
|1131
|169
|13
|18
|Ladakh
|584
|6
|1368
|12
|14
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10232
|80
|35025
|987
|1128
|23
|20
|Maharashtra
|155579
|3126
|428514
|11391
|20265
|228
|21
|Manipur
|1936
|15
|2734
|102
|17
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|733
|40
|679
|4
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|417
|1
|372
|1
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1917
|47
|1530
|108
|8
|25
|Odisha
|18161
|731
|43780
|1503
|353
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|3288
|109
|4627
|184
|114
|4
|27
|Punjab
|11653
|690
|20180
|749
|863
|51
|28
|Rajasthan
|14089
|273
|47654
|1050
|887
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|485
|8
|701
|28
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|54122
|103
|283937
|5667
|5886
|120
|31
|Telengana
|21024
|396
|72202
|2070
|711
|8
|32
|Tripura
|1943
|84
|5404
|118
|62
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3850
|73
|8485
|385
|158
|6
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|50893
|644
|104808
|4376
|2515
|66
|35
|West Bengal
|27402
|103
|89703
|2932
|2473
|45
|Total#
|673166
|3734
|1977779
|57937
|51797
|876
A central government panel on vaccine administration for coronavirus met representatives of leading domestic manufacturers, including Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila, on Monday to take inputs about the present stage of various candidate vaccines as well as their expectations from the government. India continues to be the third worst-hit nation among the other countries in the world that are badly impacted by the coronavirus.