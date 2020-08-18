India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 27 Lakh as Country Reports 55,079 New Cases And 876 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

New Delhi, August 18: India reported a spike of  55,079 COVID-19 cases and 876 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the country increased to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases on Tuesday. The number of patients who have been discharged, migrated have improved to 19,77,780. The death toll, on the other hand, mounted to 51,797, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that a new record of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests was done in the past 24 hours. The Minister informed that even after the high level of testing, the positivity rate remained at 8.81 per cent in comparison to the weekly national average of 8.84 per cent. India Conducted Highest COVID-19 Tests of 8.97 Lakh in Past 24 Hours, Says Health Ministry.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that 3,09,41,264 COVID-19 samples were tested up to August 17. Of these, 8,99,864 samples were tested on Monday.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1091 54  1325 99  29
2 Andhra Pradesh 84777 1168  209100 7866  2732 82 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 843 45  1893 85  5
4 Assam 22736 1265  56734 1519  197
5 Bihar 29387 1672  76452 4128  468
6 Chandigarh 1003 67  1183 46  30
7 Chhattisgarh 5277 182  10598 363  150
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 447 1459 28  2
9 Delhi 10852 29  138301 740  4214 18 
10 Goa 3825 65  8058 283  111
11 Gujarat 14315 68  62595 1083  2800 15 
12 Haryana 6880 134  40610 1009  550 12 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1321 96  2834 114  19
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7048 63  21296 353  548
15 Jharkhand 8451 339  15051 352  250
16 Karnataka 80659 869  148562 7071  4062 115 
17 Kerala 15946 581  30025 1131  169 13 
18 Ladakh 584 1368 12  14
19 Madhya Pradesh 10232 80  35025 987  1128 23 
20 Maharashtra 155579 3126  428514 11391  20265 228 
21 Manipur 1936 15  2734 102  17
22 Meghalaya 733 40  679 6
23 Mizoram 417 372 0
24 Nagaland 1917 47  1530 108  8
25 Odisha 18161 731  43780 1503  353 10 
26 Puducherry 3288 109  4627 184  114
27 Punjab 11653 690  20180 749  863 51 
28 Rajasthan 14089 273  47654 1050  887 11 
29 Sikkim 485 701 28  1
30 Tamil Nadu 54122 103  283937 5667  5886 120 
31 Telengana 21024 396  72202 2070  711
32 Tripura 1943 84  5404 118  62
33 Uttarakhand 3850 73  8485 385  158
34 Uttar Pradesh 50893 644  104808 4376  2515 66 
35 West Bengal 27402 103  89703 2932  2473 45 
Total# 673166 3734  1977779 57937  51797 876 

A central government panel on vaccine administration for coronavirus met representatives of leading domestic manufacturers, including Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila, on Monday to take inputs about the present stage of various candidate vaccines as well as their expectations from the government. India continues to be the third worst-hit nation among the other countries in the world that are badly impacted by the coronavirus.