India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 22.68 Lakh With 53,601 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 45,257

New Delhi, August 11: India reported a single-day spike of 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases have increased to 22,68,676, including 6,39,929 active cases. The number of cured and discharged patients have improved to 15,83,490. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 45,257, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.

The government of India further informed that the country has 28.21 percemt active cases, 69.80 percent cured patients and 1.99 percent deaths. Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 Not an Option Before Country of India's Size, Says Health Ministry.

Single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 tally rises to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated & 45,257 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/cFngz89iaN — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020





Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with the highest number of cases and the maximum deaths of 18050 patient. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the coronavirus infection remains concentrated in just 10 states that contribute more than 80 percent of the new cases. India recorded the highest single-day recovery of 53,879 on Sunday.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 896 74 709 61 20 2 Andhra Pradesh 87773 661 145636 6924 2116 80 3 Arunachal Pradesh 636 34 1592 110 3 4 Assam 18000 1633 43586 1261 151 6 5 Bihar 28065 159 54088 2930 397 10 6 Chandigarh 566 20 1004 100 25 7 Chhattisgarh 3336 93 9013 204 99 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 444 3 1167 46 2 9 Delhi 10346 383 131657 1070 4131 20 10 Goa 2741 99 6208 213 80 5 11 Gujarat 14055 92 55304 1138 2672 20 12 Haryana 6448 77 35492 711 489 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 1241 66 2205 24 17 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7514 92 17375 372 478 6 15 Jharkhand 8811 312 9724 886 188 11 16 Karnataka 79916 1065 99126 5218 3312 114 17 Kerala 12784 393 22616 784 115 7 18 Ladakh 471 14 1237 15 9 19 Madhya Pradesh 9202 193 29674 654 1015 19 20 Maharashtra 148042 2177 358421 6711 18050 293 21 Manipur 1720 22 2122 78 11 22 Meghalaya 610 44 498 8 6 23 Mizoram 300 22 323 25 0 24 Nagaland 2030 161 973 69 8 25 Odisha 14148 278 33021 1236 286 14 26 Puducherry 2180 86 3355 154 89 2 27 Punjab 8550 552 15735 416 604 18 28 Rajasthan 13810 337 39060 825 800 11 29 Sikkim 399 28 510 16 1 30 Tamil Nadu 53099 237 244675 6037 5041 114 31 Telengana 22628 100 59374 1788 645 8 32 Tripura 1673 50 4656 213 43 1 33 Uttarakhand 3586 213 6301 167 134 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 47878 12 76724 4074 2120 51 35 West Bengal 26031 344 70328 3208 2100 41 Total# 639929 4984 1583489 47746 45257 871

More than 20 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the world. This grim milestone was crossed on Tuesday as cases rose to 20,011,186, according to a tally by John Hopkins. The virus has spread to over 210 countries and territories since it first originated in China’s Wuhan in December 2019. The death toll due to the disease stands at nearly 732,000.

The United States is the worst-hit country and has reported the highest number of cases (5,088,516), followed by Brazil (3,057,470). India is at the third place and the number of cases in the country continues to rise at an alarming rate.