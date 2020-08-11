India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 22.68 Lakh With 53,601 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 45,257

New Delhi, August 11: India reported a single-day spike of 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases have increased to 22,68,676, including 6,39,929 active cases. The number of cured and discharged patients have improved to 15,83,490. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 45,257, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.

The government of India further informed that the country has 28.21 percemt active cases, 69.80 percent cured patients and 1.99 percent deaths. Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 Not an Option Before Country of India's Size, Says Health Ministry.

India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 22.68 Lakh With 53,601 New Cases in Past 24 Hours:

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with the highest number of cases and the maximum deaths of 18050 patient. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the coronavirus infection remains concentrated in just 10 states that contribute more than 80 percent of the new cases. India recorded the highest single-day recovery of 53,879 on Sunday.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 896 74  709 61  20
2 Andhra Pradesh 87773 661  145636 6924  2116 80 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 636 34  1592 110  3
4 Assam 18000 1633  43586 1261  151
5 Bihar 28065 159  54088 2930  397 10 
6 Chandigarh 566 20  1004 100  25
7 Chhattisgarh 3336 93  9013 204  99
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 444 1167 46  2
9 Delhi 10346 383  131657 1070  4131 20 
10 Goa 2741 99  6208 213  80
11 Gujarat 14055 92  55304 1138  2672 20 
12 Haryana 6448 77  35492 711  489
13 Himachal Pradesh 1241 66  2205 24  17
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7514 92  17375 372  478
15 Jharkhand 8811 312  9724 886  188 11 
16 Karnataka 79916 1065  99126 5218  3312 114 
17 Kerala 12784 393  22616 784  115
18 Ladakh 471 14  1237 15  9
19 Madhya Pradesh 9202 193  29674 654  1015 19 
20 Maharashtra 148042 2177  358421 6711  18050 293 
21 Manipur 1720 22  2122 78  11
22 Meghalaya 610 44  498 6
23 Mizoram 300 22  323 25  0
24 Nagaland 2030 161  973 69  8
25 Odisha 14148 278  33021 1236  286 14 
26 Puducherry 2180 86  3355 154  89
27 Punjab 8550 552  15735 416  604 18 
28 Rajasthan 13810 337  39060 825  800 11 
29 Sikkim 399 28  510 16  1
30 Tamil Nadu 53099 237  244675 6037  5041 114 
31 Telengana 22628 100  59374 1788  645
32 Tripura 1673 50  4656 213  43
33 Uttarakhand 3586 213  6301 167  134
34 Uttar Pradesh 47878 12  76724 4074  2120 51 
35 West Bengal 26031 344  70328 3208  2100 41 
Total# 639929 4984  1583489 47746  45257 871 

More than 20 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the world. This grim milestone was crossed on Tuesday as cases rose to 20,011,186, according to a tally by John Hopkins. The virus has spread to over 210 countries and territories since it first originated in China’s Wuhan in December 2019. The death toll due to the disease stands at nearly 732,000.

The United States is the worst-hit country and has reported the highest number of cases (5,088,516), followed by Brazil (3,057,470). India is at the third place and the number of cases in the country continues to rise at an alarming rate.