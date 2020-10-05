India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 66 Lakh Mark With 74,442 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 1.02 Lakh

New Delhi, October 5: India's coronavirus tally crossed 66-lakh mark with a spike of 74,442 new cases and 903 deaths reported in past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, the total COVID-19 case tally increased to 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases on Monday. The number of cured, discharged and migrated improved to 55,86,704. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 1,02,685.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. India is currently in the Unlock 5.0 phase, where the government has introduced a slew of measures to open up the economy, including allowing cinema theatres and others to open. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: '500 Million Doses For 25 Crore Citizens' is India's Rough Target For July 2021, Says Harsh Vardhan.

India's #COVID19 tally crosses 66-lakh mark with a spike of 74,442 new cases & 903 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,02,685 deaths: Union Health Ministry





West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 3,357 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 2.7 lakh, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The death toll has risen to 5,194 after 62 more patients succumbed to the disease, it said.

On Sunday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the government's estimated target is to receive 400 to 500 million doses of vaccine for 25 crore Indian citizens. The procurement would depend upon the successful completion of vaccine trials in India, along with deals that are likely to be inked by the government with offshore vaccine developers.