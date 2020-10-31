India's COVID-19 count at 81,37,119, CFR at 1.49 per cent

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): With 48,268 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 81,37,119, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. With 551 deaths, the toll mounts to 1,21,641.

The total number of active cases is 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges.

Union Health Ministry said India has witnessed significant success in its collective fight against the global pandemic.

"The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has fallen below 1.5 per cent. On a progressive decline, the CFR is 1.49 per cent today. India's deaths per million are also at a very low level of 88 deaths per million," the ministry said.

Kerala has reported 7,983 new COVID-19 cases and 7,330 recoveries. There are 91,190 active cases in the state and total deaths are at 1,484, according to the health department.

"65 per cent of the total deaths are recorded only in five states. Maharashtra contributes maximum with more than 36 per cent to the total deaths," the ministry said.

According to the state health department, Maharashtra has reported 5,548 new COVID-19 cases, 7,303 recoveries and 74 deaths. COVID-19 tally of the state rose to 16,78,406 including 15,10,353 recoveries and 43,911 deaths. Active cases are at 1,23,585.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 3,014 cases, 7,468 discharges, and 28 deaths on Saturday, taking active cases to 55,017, discharges to 7,57,208, and death toll to 11,168.

Andhra Pradesh health department informed that a total of 2,783 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today, taking total positive cases to 8,23,348.

As per the State Health Department, there are 24,575 active cases and 7,92,083 recovered cases in the state; the death toll is at 6,690.

As many as 5,062 new cases, 4,665 recoveries and 41 deaths were reported in Delhi today, taking the total number of cases to 3,86,706 including 3,47,476 recoveries, 32,719 active cases and 6,511 deaths.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 503 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,33,658 including 1,25,198 discharges, 4,257 active cases and 4,203 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,511 new COVID-19 infections, taking the state's total cases to 7,24,522. There are 22,164 active patients while 6,91,236 people have recovered. 11,122 deaths recorded till date.

A total of 455 new cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir; 161 from Jammu and 294 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases to 94,785 including 6,419 active patients 86,888 recoveries and 1,478 deaths.

Gujarat has reported 935 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 1,014 recoveries today. The total cases in the state now at 1,72,944 including 1,56,119 recoveries and 3,719 deaths. Active cases at 13,104.

Uttarakhand reported 413 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 62,328. Active cases at 3,883.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan detected 1,780 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 1,96,993 with 1,907 deaths, 1,79,984 recoveries and 15,102 active cases.

Puducherry reported 105 new COVID-19 infections taking total cases to 35,013 out of which 3,697 are active patients. Total of 592 deaths reported in the UT.

Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case stood at 21,813 including 18,797 recoveries, 2,678 active cases and 309 deaths so far. (ANI)