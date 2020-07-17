India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1 Million Mark With the Highest Single-Day Spike of 34,956 COVID-19 Cases And 687 Deaths
New Delhi, July 17: The total coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 10 mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths on Friday. The positive cases increased to 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated people improved to 6,35,757 and the death toll jumped to 25,602, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.
Maharashtra continued to be one of the worst-affected states with a total of 2,84,281 cases and the death toll increased to 11,194. Tamil Nadu is at the second place with a total of 156369 cases and the third worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic is Delhi with a total of 1,18,645 cases. COVID-19 in India: Dr Harsh Vardhan Says 'Despite a Large Population, We Can Claim to Have Performed Better Than Any Other Country'.
India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1 Million Mark:
#COVID19 cases cross the 10 lakh mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, and 687 deaths. Total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/zSRgtW5iAy
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*
Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
47
133
0
180
2
Andhra Pradesh
18159
19393
492
38044
3
Arunachal Pradesh
387
153
3
543
4
Assam
6818
12888
48
19754
5
Bihar
7549
14018
197
21764
6
Chandigarh
164
476
11
651
7
Chhattisgarh
1260
3451
21
4732
8
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
179
371
2
552
9
Delhi
17407
97693
3545
118645
10
Goa
1272
1817
19
3108
11
Gujarat
11289
32103
2089
45481
12
Haryana
5495
18185
322
24002
13
Himachal Pradesh
382
984
11
1377
14
Jammu and Kashmir
5488
6446
222
12156
15
Jharkhand
2069
2513
42
4624
16
Karnataka
30661
19729
1032
51422
17
Kerala
5376
4862
37
10275
18
Ladakh
176
970
1
1147
19
Madhya Pradesh
5562
14127
689
20378
20
Maharashtra
114947
158140
11194
284281
21
Manipur
635
1129
0
1764
22
Meghalaya
309
66
2
377
23
Mizoram
112
160
0
272
24
Nagaland
525
391
0
916
25
Odisha
4436
10877
79
15392
26
Puducherry
774
947
22
1743
27
Punjab
2587
6277
230
9094
28
Rajasthan
6666
19970
538
27174
29
Sikkim
155
88
0
243
30
Tamil Nadu
46717
107416
2236
156369
31
Telangana
13327
27295
396
41018
32
Tripura
676
1604
3
2283
33
Uttarakhand
937
2995
50
3982
34
Uttar Pradesh
15720
26675
1046
43441
35
West Bengal
13679
21415
1023
36117
Cases being reassigned to states
531
531
Total#
342473
635757
25602
1003832
On the global front, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 13.8 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 5,89,114, according to the Worldometers tracker. The number of recoveries worldwide has reached 8,197,400.