India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1 Million Mark With the Highest Single-Day Spike of 34,956 COVID-19 Cases And 687 Deaths

New Delhi, July 17: The total coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 10 mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths on Friday. The positive cases increased to 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated people improved to  6,35,757 and the death toll jumped to 25,602, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

Maharashtra continued to be one of the worst-affected states with a total of 2,84,281 cases and the death toll increased to 11,194. Tamil Nadu is at the second place with a total of 156369 cases and the third worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic is Delhi with a total of 1,18,645 cases. COVID-19 in India: Dr Harsh Vardhan Says 'Despite a Large Population, We Can Claim to Have Performed Better Than Any Other Country'.

India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1 Million Mark:

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No.

Name of State / UT

Active Cases*

Cured/Discharged/Migrated*

Deaths**

Total Confirmed cases*

1

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

47

133

0

180

2

Andhra Pradesh

18159

19393

492

38044

3

Arunachal Pradesh

387

153

3

543

4

Assam

6818

12888

48

19754

5

Bihar

7549

14018

197

21764

6

Chandigarh

164

476

11

651

7

Chhattisgarh

1260

3451

21

4732

8

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

179

371

2

552

9

Delhi

17407

97693

3545

118645

10

Goa

1272

1817

19

3108

11

Gujarat

11289

32103

2089

45481

12

Haryana

5495

18185

322

24002

13

Himachal Pradesh

382

984

11

1377

14

Jammu and Kashmir

5488

6446

222

12156

15

Jharkhand

2069

2513

42

4624

16

Karnataka

30661

19729

1032

51422

17

Kerala

5376

4862

37

10275

18

Ladakh

176

970

1

1147

19

Madhya Pradesh

5562

14127

689

20378

20

Maharashtra

114947

158140

11194

284281

21

Manipur

635

1129

0

1764

22

Meghalaya

309

66

2

377

23

Mizoram

112

160

0

272

24

Nagaland

525

391

0

916

25

Odisha

4436

10877

79

15392

26

Puducherry

774

947

22

1743

27

Punjab

2587

6277

230

9094

28

Rajasthan

6666

19970

538

27174

29

Sikkim

155

88

0

243

30

Tamil Nadu

46717

107416

2236

156369

31

Telangana

13327

27295

396

41018

32

Tripura

676

1604

3

2283

33

Uttarakhand

937

2995

50

3982

34

Uttar Pradesh

15720

26675

1046

43441

35

West Bengal

13679

21415

1023

36117

Cases being reassigned to states

531

531

Total#

342473

635757

25602

1003832

On the global front, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 13.8 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 5,89,114, according to the Worldometers tracker. The number of recoveries worldwide has reached 8,197,400.

