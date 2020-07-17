India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1 Million Mark With the Highest Single-Day Spike of 34,956 COVID-19 Cases And 687 Deaths

New Delhi, July 17: The total coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 10 mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths on Friday. The positive cases increased to 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated people improved to 6,35,757 and the death toll jumped to 25,602, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

Maharashtra continued to be one of the worst-affected states with a total of 2,84,281 cases and the death toll increased to 11,194. Tamil Nadu is at the second place with a total of 156369 cases and the third worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic is Delhi with a total of 1,18,645 cases. COVID-19 in India: Dr Harsh Vardhan Says 'Despite a Large Population, We Can Claim to Have Performed Better Than Any Other Country'.

India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1 Million Mark:

#COVID19 cases cross the 10 lakh mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, and 687 deaths. Total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/zSRgtW5iAy — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020





Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 47 133 0 180 2 Andhra Pradesh 18159 19393 492 38044 3 Arunachal Pradesh 387 153 3 543 4 Assam 6818 12888 48 19754 5 Bihar 7549 14018 197 21764 6 Chandigarh 164 476 11 651 7 Chhattisgarh 1260 3451 21 4732 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 179 371 2 552 9 Delhi 17407 97693 3545 118645 10 Goa 1272 1817 19 3108 11 Gujarat 11289 32103 2089 45481 12 Haryana 5495 18185 322 24002 13 Himachal Pradesh 382 984 11 1377 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5488 6446 222 12156 15 Jharkhand 2069 2513 42 4624 16 Karnataka 30661 19729 1032 51422 17 Kerala 5376 4862 37 10275 18 Ladakh 176 970 1 1147 19 Madhya Pradesh 5562 14127 689 20378 20 Maharashtra 114947 158140 11194 284281 21 Manipur 635 1129 0 1764 22 Meghalaya 309 66 2 377 23 Mizoram 112 160 0 272 24 Nagaland 525 391 0 916 25 Odisha 4436 10877 79 15392 26 Puducherry 774 947 22 1743 27 Punjab 2587 6277 230 9094 28 Rajasthan 6666 19970 538 27174 29 Sikkim 155 88 0 243 30 Tamil Nadu 46717 107416 2236 156369 31 Telangana 13327 27295 396 41018 32 Tripura 676 1604 3 2283 33 Uttarakhand 937 2995 50 3982 34 Uttar Pradesh 15720 26675 1046 43441 35 West Bengal 13679 21415 1023 36117 Cases being reassigned to states 531 531 Total# 342473 635757 25602 1003832

On the global front, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 13.8 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 5,89,114, according to the Worldometers tracker. The number of recoveries worldwide has reached 8,197,400.