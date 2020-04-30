India's Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, 67, dies after leukemia battle

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, who starred in celebrated movies such as "Bobby" and "Mera Naam Joker" made by the Bollywood film industry, died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said.

Kapoor, 67, the scion of a famed industry family, is survived by his wife and two children, and had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents," the family said in a statement.

Kapoor's death followed that on Wednesday of another Indian actor, Irrfan Khan, 54, who had roles in films such as "Life of Pi" and "Jurassic Park", and had also suffered from cancer.





(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Clarence Fernandez)