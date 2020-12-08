India's biggest challenge: how to vaccinate 1.3bn people against Covid-19?

Amrit Dhillon in New Delhi
·6 min read

India’s claim to fame is staggering scale of its general elections, with 900 million voters mobilised across 1 million polling stations, to choose from 8,000 candidates across a landmass spanning 2,000 miles north to south and pretty much the same east to west.

But now the country has to go one better. India must vaccinate 1.3bn people against Covid-19 – twice and twice as fast. With more than 9 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and a battered economy, how will the country meet this challenge?

Prime minister Narendra Modi is confident. “We have a vast and experienced vaccination network and the country will capitalise on these advantages,” he said recently.

India already has the distinction of already having the world’s largest vaccination scheme – the universal immunisation programme. Every year, it administers vaccines for diphtheria, polio, measles and other childhood diseases to around 26 million infants, and it immunises about 30 million pregnant women.

India has 27,000 cold chain points (deep freezers and ice-lined refrigerators) to keep vaccines at the right temperature, 700 refrigerated trucks, around 50,000 cold chain technicians and about 2.5 million health workers to administer doses.

But in many places the cold chain system is in a sad state of repair. Fridge temperature gauges don’t work, vaccines are not stored or monitored properly, and power cuts can last hours, leaving vaccines unfit for use.

Narendra Modi visits the Serum Institute of India to review the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine development.
Narendra Modi visits the Serum Institute of India to review the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine development. Photograph: PIB/AFP/Getty Images

The timescale for delivering the universal vaccine programme and Covid-19 vaccines is also very different. Vaccines for children and pregnant women are staggered over an entire year, whereas the coronavirus vaccination programme is expected to begin soon and the government wants approximately 300 million people (600 million doses) vaccinated by the end of August. They will include health workers, ancillary staff, sanitation workers, the police and vulnerable people.

Transporting the vaccine across a sprawling country, where the summer starts in March will also be a huge challenge.

Given the summer heat, the government is unlikely to opt for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine because its temperature requirement of -70C will be near-impossible to provide.

But even the more standard 2-8C refrigeration requirements of the Moderna or Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines will still mean that India will have to organise a gigantic scaling up of its existing cold chain capacity so that the moment the vaccine is available, refrigerated trucks can start making the long journeys to deliver doses to every corner of the country.

Trucks and trains will take the vaccine from the manufacturing plant to temperature-controlled storage centres in each state capital, equipped with walk-in coolers and freezers.

Salit Kumar rides his bike at dawn carrying a box full of polio vaccines to remote villages.
Salit Kumar rides his bike at dawn carrying a box full of polio vaccines to remote villages. Photograph: Altaf Qadri/AP

From the storage centres, the vaccines will be moved by truck, train and in some cases plane, todistrict headquarters, hospitals, health centres, clinics and chemists where once again they must be stored in freezers until administered.

The magnitude of the task is beyond the capacity of what we have so what is the plan?

Dr Satyajit Rath

Although the Modi government wants to act fast, and ministers speak with confidence of managing the logistical nightmare, apart from fuzzy reassurances, the government has provided few details. It has not been clear about when all the refrigerated trucks, storage centres, freezers, coolers, syringes, alcohol swabs and glass vials will arrive. Or how it plans to train the army of healthcare workers to give the vaccines.

“Has anyone done an audit of what we need?” said Dr Satyajit Rath, a scientist at the National Institute of Immunology. “We are not getting any specific figures. We’re told the existing immunisation set-up will be used but that is a drop in the ocean. The magnitude of the task is beyond the capacity of what we have, so what is the plan?”

A cold storage van at a government hospital in Bangalore that may be one of the sites used for storage and dispatch of the Covid-19 vaccine.
A cold storage van at a government hospital in Bangalore that may be one of the sites used for storage and dispatch of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

State governments have begun to set up special taskforces. Some states, such as Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra, have told New Delhi how many ice-lined refrigerators, deep freezers, walk-in freezers and walk-in coolers they need. They are also compiling lists of the workers who will be on the priority list to receive the jab.

Some experts fear that vaccinations for children and pregnant women could fall by the wayside as delivering the coronavirus vaccine takes over the immunisation programme. The system simply won’t be able to cope with both demands, they say.

Childhood immunisation has already been disrupted by the pandemic. Figures from the health ministry show that between January and August, 12 million children were vaccinated, almost 6 million fewer than expected.

T. Sundararaman, coordinator of the People’s Health Movement, based in New Delhi, has warned that the cold chain capacity is inadequate even for the existing vaccination programmes.

“The government needs to ramp up the infrastructure by something like five to 10 times what we have now,” he said. “I see it mainly has a ‘hardware’ issue. How is it going to get the cold rooms, ice-lined refrigerators, vaccine vans and cold boxes? Even if they co-opt the private sector … cold chains are limited to urban pockets. They hardly exist in rural or remote areas.”

Plenty of private cold chain companies in India have said they can step into the breach and increase their capacity for the pandemic. Officials of Luxembourg-based B Medical Systems were in New Delhi last weekend for talks on supplying specialised refrigerated vaccine transportation boxes and freezers.

Related: India's invisible catastrophe: fears over spread of Covid-19 into poor rural areas

The supply of syringesalso seems to be on track. Hindustan Syringes, the country’s biggest syringe maker, said it will increase its output from 700 millionto 1 billion syringes a year to meet the expected demand both at home and abroad.

Workers pack syringes at the Hindustan Syringes factory in Faridabad. India&#x002019;s biggest syringe manufacturer is ramping up its production, anticipating a surge in demand.
Workers pack syringes at the Hindustan Syringes factory in Faridabad. India’s biggest syringe manufacturer is ramping up its production, anticipating a surge in demand. Photograph: Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

But there is also the question of who will administer the vaccine. Millions of people will be needed. The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists has told the government it can train half of its 800,000 members to help administerdoses.

“The training to give injections, how to dispose of the syringe and how to look for side-effects has to be arranged, supervised, and monitored. We don’t know how that will happen. Even if chemists are trained, it won’t be enough,” Rath said. “We need more health workers on board. And while health workers are being deployed night and day to give the jabs, what about their normal duties to patients?”

Rath fears the rollout could descend into chaos if there are shortages and long queues of people outside clinics are turned away.

Nepotism will kick in and “the influential and the well-connected might try to muscle their way up the queue”, he said.

Latest Stories

  • Washington pulls off an absolute stunner, beats previously undefeated Steelers

    The Steelers will not be going 16-0 this season.

  • James Harden is making a mess of his forced exit from Rockets

    Harden is more than entitled to want out of Houston. But he could certainly make life easier on all involved by showing up and being professional.

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster addresses positive COVID-19 cases

    <p>The Toronto Raptors announced on Monday that 3 members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. GM Bobby Webster discussed the go-forward plan and what the next few days look like with media.</p>

  • Toronto's Alejandro Pozuelo named 2020 MLS MVP

    Toronto attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo has been named Major League Soccer's 2020 Most Valuable Player.Pozuelo had nine goals and 10 assists during the coronavirus-shortened regular season, even while the Reds played part of the year in Connecticut because of travel restrictions in Canada.“I’m very proud because this means a lot and maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, when I start seeing more news, I will believe that I’ve won this award,” he said. “But I’m very proud to represent Toronto. And I know it’s easy to say that I won the award, but it’s something that takes a lot of work to get here.”Pozuelo's 10 assists were tied for the league lead with Houston's Darwin Quintero and Seattle's Nicolas Lodeiro. He had four goals and two assists during September, earning league Player of the Month honours.Pozuelo is the second Toronto player to win the MVP award, following Sebastian Giovinco in 2015.The 29-year-old from Sevilla, Spain, has been with the Reds for the past two seasons. He finished with 12 goals and 12 assists last year, including two goals and an assist in his MLS debut.“Poz had a great season, and we are very happy that he is receiving this award,” Toronto general manager Ali Curtis said in a statement. “We also believe that while the MVP is given to one, it is an award that is reflective of the group. This year was challenging in so many ways, but Poz is a competitor, he’s passionate about the game, and he is more than deserving of this award.”Pozuelo finished with 35.35% of the overall vote for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi of LAFC was runner-up and Lodeiro finished third in the poll of players, technical staffs and select members of the media.In a conference call with reporters, Pozuelo said he feels he'll only get better.“I believe in myself, I know I can play good, and I try to do that," he said. "But I feel like I played three, four, five years at a very good level and next year I’ll try to do the same.Toronto finished the regular season 13-5-5 and second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Reds were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by upstart Nashville.Toronto coach Greg Vanney announced last week that he is stepping down and the Reds have started the search for a new coach.Pozuelo credited Vanney for guiding him over the past two seasons.“Vanney is a very good coach and a very good person and he helped me a lot to win this MVP. I want to say thank you to the coach,” he said. “He leaves now, and next year we’ll adapt to another coach. But I want to say thank you because with him I won this trophy.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsAnne M. Peterson, The Associated Press

  • Week 13 takeaways: Giants building a winning program under Joe Judge

    Don't sleep on the New York Giants, who are quietly building a strong, sustainable program.

  • The best Canadian athletes brought some light to a dark year

    This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here. Soon, we'll turn the calendar and finally be done with this year. It won't really make a difference. We already know our arbitrary lines don't stop the virus. But we'll have made it through… something. Which is probably worth celebrating. Hey, these days, you take your pleasures where you can. And that's kind of what sports was about this year. To be honest, they only returned during a global pandemic because some very rich people could not bear becoming slightly less rich. But it still felt nice to get them back, no? Something familiar. Something normal. Something to do, anyway. It's a weird feeling to be picking the top Canadian athletes of the year right now. What these people did for our entertainment can't compare to the contributions of, say, a nurse or a kindergarten teacher. But, still, they brought us some light in a dark time. And allowed us to imagine better days ahead. Here's how the three leading candidates for the Lou Marsh Trophy, which will be awarded on Tuesday, did that: Alphonso Davies He just turned 20 a month ago, but the Edmontonian who was born in a refugee camp in Ghana is already one of the best young players in world soccer — and probably the most exciting one Canada has ever produced. For someone his age, Davies' accomplishments against top-shelf competition this year were astonishing. Germany's Bundesliga, which is one of the best leagues in the world, named him rookie of the year after he helped Bayern Munich capture its eighth consecutive championship. Davies also played a key role in Bayern's winning the most prestigious title in club soccer — the UEFA Champions League. His jaw-dropping run to set up a goal in a quarter-final trashing of Barcelona is one of the best soccer highlights of 2020, and it showcased Davies' world-class speed, agility and ball skills. When Bayern went on to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the final, Davies became the first player from the Canadian men's national team to win the Champions League. Davies also would have had a chance to kick-start Canada's quest to qualify for its first men's World Cup since 1986, but the opening round of regional qualifying was pushed back to next year. The team is still likely to fall short this time. But, at the very least, the rise of Davies gives hope for 2026, when Canada is co-hosting. WATCH | CBC Sports' Devin Heroux on the year that was: Jamal Murray Canada's most tantalizing young basketball player finally put it all together this year with a magical run in the NBA playoffs. It started in the first round, where the 23-year-old Denver Nuggets guard dropped 50, 42 and 50 points on Utah in consecutive games. Only Michael Jordan (the greatest player of all time) and Jerry West (the guy depicted in the NBA logo) have scored more total points in three straight playoff games. Pretty good company. Murray didn't stop there. After Denver eliminated Utah, he scored 26, 21 and then 40 in Game 7 as the Nugget climbed out of a 3-1 series hole to upset Kawhi Leonard's Clippers. Denver's run ended in the Western final vs. the Lakers, but Murray averaged 25 points in the series. Like Davies' emergence on the soccer field, Murray's boosts his national team's hopes of snapping a long drought. Canada hasn't reached the Olympics in men's basketball since 2000, but can do so by winning a last-chance qualifying tournament in Victoria this summer. Canada's chances of making the Olympics (maybe even doing some damage in them) look a lot better now with a potential starting backcourt of Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another rising star. Availability could be an issue with the NBA season pushed back, but the future of Canadian basketball has never looked brighter. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif His type of work tends to go unnoticed (there are no offensive lineman on your fantasy football team) but Duvernay-Tardif played a vital role in a historic Super Bowl victory. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Quebecer's blocking helped Kansas City win its first NFL title in 50 years and made it possible for young quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP — the final step in his ascension to football superstardom. A few weeks later, the pandemic hit, and we were reminded once again that Duvernay-Tardif is focused on a higher calling. As part of his off-season work toward becoming a physician, he treated residents in a long-term care home in Quebec. After spending that time helping our most vulnerable people, Duvernay-Tardif decided it didn't feel right to go back to protecting Mahomes. So he opted out of his multi-million-dollar NFL contract for this year to continue his medical training. Duvernay-Tardif is nowhere near the athlete Davies and Murray are, and he's not going to lift the fortunes of a Canadian national team. But it's just good to know there's someone like him out there. Read more about how athletes left their mark on 2020 in this essay by CBC Sports' Devin Heroux, and find out some Canadian athletes' pick for the Lou Marsh in this video: WATCH | Who are athletes picking for 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy?:

  • President Donald Trump to attend relocated Army-Navy game

    Donald Trump will get at least one more college football game under his belt before leaving office.

  • MLB umpire among 14 arrested in Ohio sex sting operation

    Brian O’Nora, an MLB umpire since 1999, was arrested in Ohio after soliciting a prostitute online

  • Jets coach Adam Gase says he made call to fire Gregg Williams: 'We can't have that happen'

    Gase's anger and decision to fire Williams appears to throw cold water on theories that Sunday's play call was part of a tank-for-Trevor plan.

  • LeBron James unexpectedly spotted on highway, shows off limited-production convertible's power

    LeBron James kept his mask on for the drive.

  • Report: Lance Lynn headed to White Sox after trade with Rangers

    Rangers send Lance Lynn to White Sox in trade.

  • Mad Bets: NCAAF Week 15 Betting Odds

    Matt Gothard and Jared Quay give their best bets for Week 15 of the 2020 college football season.

  • LeBron James talks load management, was surprised by short turnaround on new season: 'Oh s---'

    LeBron James all but laid out his plans to load manage liberally within the NBA's guidelines updated on Monday.

  • Bills vs. 49ers highlights | Week 13

    Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers highlights from Week 13 of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • NFL Power Rankings: Fire sale to playoffs? Vikings might sneak in due to Cardinals' slump

    The Vikings' season looked finished, multiple times.

  • Bills play a dominant game against 49ers, who can't play at home and can't catch a break

    The 49ers didn't get to play at home on Monday, and were dominated by Buffalo.

  • Washington shocks Steelers, joins Giants in putting moratorium on NFC East jokes

    This is a wide open race, so wide open that at least two recently bad teams from a recently awful division delivered the biggest victories of Week 13. 

  • Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel on playing during COVID-19: 'Something just doesn't feel right'

    With the COVID-19 pandemic raging like never before, Pitt coach Jeff Capel is uneasy about playing basketball.

  • Larry Csonka toasts Washington win over Steelers in annual show of '72 Dolphins petty

    Like clockwork, a member of the 1972 Dolphins is celebrating the demise of a perfect season.

  • Mad Bets: Will the Rams cover -6 vs. Patriots?

    Frank Schwab joins Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their picks for the Patriots-Rams game on Thursday Night.