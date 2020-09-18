India's 10 Most Influential Politicians, 2020

Compiling the definitive list of the who's who of a country as diverse as India is not easy. But the influence of these personalities extends beyond their immediate responsibilities and posts.
Check out the methodology of how the list was arrived at the end of this piece.
1. Narendra Damodardas Modi (born September 17, 1950) is India’s 14th and current Prime Minister of India since 2014.
2. Amit Anilchandra Shah (born October 22, 1964) is India’s Minister of Home Affairs and the former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
3. Rajnath Singh (born July 10, 1951) is India’s Defence Minister. He is also the former president of the BJP.
4. Sonia Gandhi (born December 9, 1946) is president of the Indian National Congress.
5. Nirmala Sitharaman (born August 18, 1959) is India’s current Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs.
6. Rahul Gandhi, (born June 19, 1970) is the former president of the Indian National Congress.
7. Yogi Adityanath, (born Ajay Mohan Bisht on June 5, 1972) is a monk and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh since March 19, 2017.
8. Arvind Kejriwal (born August 16, 1968) is a former bureaucrat and Chief Minister of Delhi since February 2015.
9. Mamata Banerjee (born January 5, 1955) is the Chief Minister of West Bengal since 2011.
10. Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy (born December 21, 1972), is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and founder of YSRCP.
Note: Personalities in the list have been recognised on the basis of their influence over India’s policies, governance, and people, and also the change they have brought about.
The final list was compiled by Yahoo editors, but by taking into account the aforementioned points and also factors such as the social media influence these personalities wield, their popularity, their impact on the country, their newsworthiness, the mass-following they have, the general power they possess to make things happen and readers’ polls.
This list looks at the ‘10 most influential politicians in India’. Other lists will rank business leaders, sportspeople, entertainers, media-persons and personalities from the civil society.
Look out for these in the coming days. Like all such rankings, these too are subjective and open to debate.
