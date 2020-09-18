India's 10 Most Influential Politicians, 2020

Compiling the definitive list of the who's who of a country as diverse as India is not easy. But the influence of these personalities extends beyond their immediate responsibilities and posts.

Check out the methodology of how the list was arrived at the end of this piece.

View photos

1. Narendra Damodardas Modi (born September 17, 1950) is India’s 14th and current Prime Minister of India since 2014.

View photos

2. Amit Anilchandra Shah (born October 22, 1964) is India’s Minister of Home Affairs and the former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

View photos

3. Rajnath Singh (born July 10, 1951) is India’s Defence Minister. He is also the former president of the BJP.

View photos

4. Sonia Gandhi (born December 9, 1946) is president of the Indian National Congress.

View photos

5. Nirmala Sitharaman (born August 18, 1959) is India’s current Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

View photos

6. Rahul Gandhi, (born June 19, 1970) is the former president of the Indian National Congress.

View photos

7. Yogi Adityanath, (born Ajay Mohan Bisht on June 5, 1972) is a monk and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh since March 19, 2017.

View photos

Story continues