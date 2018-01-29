Indians will stop using Chief Wahoo logo after MLB says it 'no longer appropriate'

The Cleveland Indians will stop using their controversial Chief Wahoo logo in 2019, Major League Baseball and the team announced Monday, putting to end a will-they-or-won’t-they that’s carried on for the last two years.

The league has deemed that Wahoo — a Native American caricature that many people think is racist — is “no longer appropriate” and the Indians ultimately agreed. The move is sure to ratchet up the debate about Native American icons being used in pro sports, like with the NFL’s Washington Redskins.

Chief Wahoo has been a fixture in Cleveland since the 1940s, but as David Waldstein of The New York Times writes, his days are now numbered. He gets one more year in Cleveland.

Citing a goal of diversity and inclusion, Manfred said in a statement provided to The New York Times that the Indians organization “ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball, and I appreciate Mr. Dolan’s acknowledgment that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course.”

Cleveland has been edging away from the logo in recent years and has used it less frequently, but beginning in 2019 it will not be seen at all on the team’s uniforms, or on banners and signs in Progressive Field, the team’s stadium. Consumers will still be able to purchase items with the logo on them at the team’s souvenir shops in the stadium and at retail outlets in the northern Ohio market, but those items will not be available for sale on M.L.B.’s website.

“We have consistently maintained that we are cognizant and sensitive to both sides of the discussion,” Dolan said in a statement issued by M.L.B. “While we recognize many of our fans have a longstanding attachment to Chief Wahoo, I’m ultimately in agreement with Commissioner Manfred’s desire to remove the logo from our uniforms in 2019.”