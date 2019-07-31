Report: Indians trade Trevor Bauer to Reds, acquire Yasiel Puig in three-team deal with Padres

The Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres agreed to a blockbuster trade Tuesday night.

Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is headed to the Reds, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Indians will receive outfielder Yasiel Puig as part of the deal, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, along with Padres outfielder Franmil Reyes and pitcher Logan Allen. Once finalized, the Padres will reportedly receive Reds top prospect Taylor Trammell.

In addition to Puig, Reyes and Allen, the Indians are also receiving rookie-level infielder Victor Nova from the Padres and left-handed pitching prospect Scott Moss from Cincinnati.

Right-hander Trevor Bauer has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds, sources familiar with the deal tells ESPN. He will move as part of a three-team deal with the San Diego Padres, according to sources. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Puig goes to tribe — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

Franmil Reyes and Logan Allen are headed to the Indians, according to a source. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) July 31, 2019

The deal is not yet official. In fact, Puig was involved in a bench-clearing brawl alongside his Reds teammates during the ninth inning of Tuesday’s night game against the Pittsburgh Pirates minutes after the trade had been reported.

The Reds' and Pirates' benches have cleared. pic.twitter.com/za8hYc0zuX — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) July 31, 2019

The Trade.

Indians get: Franmil Reyes, Logan Allen, Yasiel Puig, Victor Nova, Scott Moss.



Reds get: Trevor Bauer.



Padres get: Taylor Trammell. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

It’s difficult to imagine there being a larger deal in terms of the big names, prospects and number of teams involved.

How it helps the Indians

For Cleveland, this trade adds much needed power to a lineup that’s produced the 11th fewest home runs (140) in MLB this season. Puig and Reyes have each popped at least 20 so far in 2019, which makes their return unprecedented in MLB history.

In Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, the #Indians become the first team to obtain multiple players who have 20-plus Hrs in a midseason trade. #Elias. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2019

How it helps the Reds

For Cincinnati, it adds another ace type pitcher to build around as the team looks to take another step toward competing in the NL Central. Bauer will form a strong 1-2 punch with the vastly underrated Luis Castillo.

How it helps the Padres

As for San Diego, the team gets younger and more athletic. Taylor Trammell is the player to watch in this trade. He’s viewed as one of the most talented position player prospects in baseball right now. When he joins Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Urias, that will give San Diego a fun core to build on.

