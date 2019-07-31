Report: Indians trade Trevor Bauer to Reds, acquire Yasiel Puig in three-team deal with Padres

The <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/teams/cleveland/" data-ylk="slk:Cleveland Indians">Cleveland Indians</a> have traded <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/players/9122/" data-ylk="slk:Trevor Bauer">Trevor Bauer</a> to the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/teams/cincinnati/" data-ylk="slk:Cincinnati Reds">Cincinnati Reds</a> as part of a reported three-team deal that will send <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/players/9341/" data-ylk="slk:Yasiel Puig">Yasiel Puig</a> to Cleveland and involves the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/teams/san-diego/" data-ylk="slk:San Diego Padres">San Diego Padres</a>. (AP)
The Cleveland IndiansCincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres agreed to a blockbuster trade Tuesday night.

Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is headed to the Reds, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Indians will receive outfielder Yasiel Puig as part of the deal, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, along with Padres outfielder Franmil Reyes and pitcher Logan Allen. Once finalized, the Padres will reportedly receive Reds top prospect Taylor Trammell.

In addition to Puig, Reyes and Allen, the Indians are also receiving rookie-level infielder Victor Nova from the Padres and left-handed pitching prospect Scott Moss from Cincinnati.

The deal is not yet official. In fact, Puig was involved in a bench-clearing brawl alongside his Reds teammates during the ninth inning of Tuesday’s night game against the Pittsburgh Pirates minutes after the trade had been reported.

It’s difficult to imagine there being a larger deal in terms of the big names, prospects and number of teams involved.

How it helps the Indians

For Cleveland, this trade adds much needed power to a lineup that’s produced the 11th fewest home runs (140) in MLB this season. Puig and Reyes have each popped at least 20 so far in 2019, which makes their return unprecedented in MLB history.

How it helps the Reds

For Cincinnati, it adds another ace type pitcher to build around as the team looks to take another step toward competing in the NL Central. Bauer will form a strong 1-2 punch with the vastly underrated Luis Castillo.

How it helps the Padres

As for San Diego, the team gets younger and more athletic. Taylor Trammell is the player to watch in this trade. He’s viewed as one of the most talented position player prospects in baseball right now. When he joins Manny MachadoFernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Urias, that will give San Diego a fun core to build on.

