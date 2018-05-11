Indians' star Francisco Lindor loses bet to his high school baseball team, shaves head

Cleveland Indians’ star shortstop Francisco Lindor made good on his bet with his high school baseball team, shaving his hair Thursday after Montverde Academy completed its season undefeated. A former USA TODAY All-USA high school baseball team member for the Eagles, Lindor was drafted eighth overall out of Montverde by the Indians in 2011.

Lindor, 24, shared the experience on his Instagram account:





The “Daily Commercial” also posted a video of Lindor getting his head shaved by the team’s players.

The result is pretty shocking:

Francisco Lindor got his head shaved by the Montverde Academy baseball team. (Francisco Lindor/Instagram)

Lindor, whose hair has been dyed blonde on top and down the middle since his debut in the Majors, made a bet before the season that if Montverde went undefeated, he would shave his head. The Eagles went 25-0, and Lindor used his off day to make good on his bet. It’ll certainly be a new look for one of the game’s brightest stars, but as long as he keeps producing like he has been this year — he’s coming off an AL Player of the Week award — it shouldn’t be a problem.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Terez Paylor: Jets rookie’s unlikely journey from bouncer to the NFL

• Jerry Jones hurt Dez Bryant, but he doesn’t think it matters

• MLS team about to make $16M mistake with WayneRooney

• Did video game obsession lead to pitcher’s injury?

