Indians' Shane Bieber has great response to baseball card's Justin Bieber misprint

Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber has been making quite a name for himself since his MLB debut in 2018. Yet despite his success, which includes an All-Star Game MVP award won this year in Cleveland, there’s still no escaping the inevitable references to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

As Bieber revealed Saturday, that even includes on his baseball cards.

The 24-year-old right-hander took to Twitter to share a misprint on his Topps Stadium Club card. He’s correctly referred to as Shane in the bold print, but the synopsis of his 2018 season refers to him as “Justin.”

The card reads:

Until Bieber did it in 2018, no Indians pitcher in 54 years had logged six or more strikeouts in each of his first three big-league appearances. Justin was particularly comfortable on the road, where he went a team-record 7-0 and was undefeated in 11 starts.

Bieber took the mistake in stride.

He followed his original tweet with a pretty funny response.

HUGE missed opportunity for one of those “Open for a surprise” captions — Shane Bieber (@ShaneBieber19) August 3, 2019

The Indians weighed in on their pitcher’s behalf as well.

No respect, I tell ya. No respect at all.

Not ‘Justin’

Of course, Bieber has had fun with the Justin references before.

He wore this jersey during last year’s player’s weekend.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber can't escape the Justin Bieber references. (Getty Images)

Honestly, had the card said “Not Justin,” it would have been celebrated by all.

As it is, it’s just an honest and certainly innocent mistake.

That’s just how it goes when you share a name with someone famous. Shane Bieber gets that. But as a key member of the Indians rotation, especially now with Trevor Bauer traded to the Cincinnati Reds, we’re sure he’s very determined to quiet the Justins and make Shane Bieber a household name.

