Indians' Shane Bieber discovers hilarious mistake on his Topps card

Topps made a mistake many are sure to make in the coming years.

Shane Bieber is a pitcher for the Indians. He made the All-Star team this year and has been Cleveland's best all year long posting a 10-4 record with a 3.40 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.

But, the most obvious — and probably most well-known — thing about him is his last name which he happens to share with a certain pop singer, Justin Bieber.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shane has had to deal with the situation for a while with many a Twitter user referencing the shared surname, continuously re-using the joke about how he has no relation to Justin Bieber.

But, you would figure his baseball card would be immune to the jokes because of, you know, editors and stuff.

However, Topps' editor was apparently either feeling really funny or just made a pretty obvious typo and Shane happened to catch it and post it on Twitter on Saturday.

Bieber's card looks normal at first glance, but when one reads the entirety of the background on the card, there is an obvious mistake that's hard to miss.

"Until Bieber did it in 2018, no Indians pitcher in 54 years had logged six or more strikeouts in each of his first three big-league appearances," the card reads. "JUSTIN was particularly comfortable on the road where he went a team-record 7-0 and was undefeated in 11 starts."

The mistake did not escape Shane and he had to post it with a comment and a smiley face.

"Nice," Bieber wrote. "@Topps."

Story continues

MORE: Chris Sale not optimistic umpire will be held accountable for missed calls: There’s nothing MLB is going to do

We're not sure but we think it might be too late to say sorry, Topps.