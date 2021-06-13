Indians rally in 9th, top Mariners on throwing error in 10th

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians’ rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

After scoring three times with two outs in the ninth to make it 4-all, Cleveland loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th.

Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald (2-2), who threw high and wide of the plate. Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but automatic runner Hernández slid home with the game-winning run.

Cleveland trailed 4-0 after seven, but got on the board in the eighth when Hernández homered off Kendall Graveman. Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi had limited the Indians to three singles over the first seven frames.

The Indians forced extra innings with three runs in the ninth against closer Rafael Montero, who retired the first two batters. Pinch-hitter Bobby Bradley had an RBI single to make it 4-2 and René Rivera followed with a two-run double off the wall in left.

Cleveland’s eighth pitcher of the afternoon, James Karinchak (3-2), worked a perfect 10th for the victory. The Mariners fell to 3-6 on a 10-game, 11-day road trip that concludes Sunday at Progressive Field.

Hank Fraley hit a two-run homer in the third and Dylan Moore had a solo shot in the seventh for Seattle.

Moore had two hits and two RBIs in his return from a 22-game absence with a strained left calf. Ty France added two hits for the Mariners, which went 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.

Kikuchi worked on extended rest after being hit on the right knee by a comebacker from David Fletcher on June 5 against the Angels.

Indians starter Triston McKenzie only recorded two outs, walking four, in his shortest appearance in the majors. The right-hander walked the bases loaded, then forced home J.P. Crawford with a free pass to Moore before being pulled.

McKenzie, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus before the game, leads the AL with 39 walks despite being optioned to the minors three times since May 22. He threw 12 strikes in 32 pitches.

Story continues

The first inning lasted 30 minutes and featured four mound visits, five walks, one run and zero hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 1B Evan White (left hip flexor strain) went 1 for 4 with a three-run homer in the first game of his rehabilitation assignment Friday with Triple-A Tacoma. White has been on the 10-day IL since May 14.

Indians: C Austin Hedges (head) was not in the lineup, one day after being struck on the helmet by a pitch from Mariners RHP Justin Dunn. Manager Terry Francona said Hedges “looks terrific and is going to be OK.”

NEXT MAN UP

With Hedges’ availability in question, C Ryan Lavarnway traveled to Cleveland to join the taxi squad. Starter Roberto Pérez is on the IL with a fractured right ring finger, leaving Rivera as the lone healthy catcher on the Indians’ roster. 1B Yu Chang is their emergency backup. “Chang said he caught in high school, so that was good enough for me,” Francona said, laughing.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-2, 4.98 ERA) lost his major league debut to the Indians on May 13, giving up four runs in four innings at T-Mobile Park.

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (7-3, 2.96 ERA) has won his last three starts, striking out 24 with eight walks and a 1.80 ERA over 20 combined innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Brian Dulik, The Associated Press