Indians Googled Jofra Archer's Home Country After He Broke into Bihu Dance With Riyan Parag

It's not every day that you see an Englishman break into Assamese folk dance Bihu on a cricket field so when Rajasthan Royals' spearhead Jofra Archer did, Indians, especially those from the North-East, were pleasantly surprised.

Playing against the Delhi Capitals, Archer provided a dream start to RR outfit as he scalped DC opener, Prithvi Shaw of the first ball, off the match at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

The England cricketer bowled a quick inswinger that took the inside edge and crashed into the middle stump, removing Shaw for a duck in the first ball of the match.

Archer celebrated the wicket with a few steps of Bihu dance as Riyan Parag shook a leg with the pacer. Soon, Archer's dance moves were the talk of Twitter.





But the excitement wasn't just limited to Twitter. Indians, especially the residents of Assam, Jharkhand, and Tripura wanted to know more about Archer.





View photos

Credits: Google Trends

"Where is Archer from?" "What is Archer's native country?"-- were the top related searches on the search engine Google from India.





View photos





View photos

Credits: Google Trends

For the unversed, Archer is a Barbadian-born English cricketer who plays for England. His celebration was appreciated by cricket fans on Twitter.