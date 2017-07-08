Indians' Francona out of hospital after heart procedure

FILE - In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona looks over the field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Phoenix. Francona underwent a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat that sidelined him for a few games and will keep him away from next weeks All-Star game. The 58-year-old Francona, who had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate over the last month, had a cardiac ablation performed on Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Cleveland Clinic.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Indians manager Terry Francona has been released from the hospital after undergoing a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

Francona was discharged from the Cleveland Clinic and is resting at his downtown Cleveland residence. The 58-year-old manager had a cardiac ablation Thursday after experiencing dizziness and an accelerated heart rate the last month.

He was admitted on Tuesday after doctors detected an abnormality from the readings of a heart monitor he had been wearing for several weeks.

Francona will skip next week's All-Star Game in Miami. He is expected to rejoin the Indians and assume his usual duties when the team opens a three-game series in Oakland on July 14.

The Indians went 2-2 while Francona was hospitalized. There was relief among the players when they learned Francona's medical issue had been identified and treated.

Francona is in his fifth season with Cleveland.