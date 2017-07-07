Indians' Francona has heart procedure, will miss All-Star

FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona pauses in the dugout prior to the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz. Francona remained hospitalized Thursday, July 6, with no clear timetable for his return. Francona spent his third straight day at the Cleveland Clinic, where he has been undergoing tests and possibly a procedure to resolve the causes of him becoming light-headed over the past month. The 58-year-old was hospitalized twice last month and doctors admitted him Tuesday, about one week after he began wearing a heart monitor. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Indians manager Terry Francona underwent a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat that sidelined him for a few games and will keep him away from the All-Star Game next week.

The 58-year-old Francona, who had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate over the last month, had a cardiac ablation performed on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic.

Francona has been hospitalized and undergoing tests since Tuesday, when he was admitted after doctors detected an arrhythmia when reading a monitor the manager has been wearing for several weeks.

The Indians said Friday that Francona is resting comfortably in the hospital and is expected to be discharged in a ''day or two.''

His health will prevent him from managing the American League squad in Miami next week. Indians bench coach Brad Mills, who has been filling in while Francona has been ill, will likely manage the AL team, which includes five Cleveland players.

Francona earned the opportunity to manage the All-Star team after guiding the Indians to the World Series last season, the team's first since 1997.

The Indians said in a statement that Francona is expected to return to his managing duties following the break. The team begins the unofficial second half of the season on July 14 in Oakland to start a six-game trip.

Francona had been forced to leave two games last month when he became lightheaded during games. He underwent tests following both episodes and team president Chris Antonetti said earlier this week that doctors had ruled out any major health issues.

Francona also missed a game in Washington last August after he experienced chest pains.

During a series last weekend in Detroit, Francona wasn't feeling well again and doctors decided to admit him to the Cleveland Clinic on July 4 after seeing an abnormality on his heart readings.

In his fifth season with Cleveland, Francona is hugely popular with his players and Indians fans, who affectionately refer to him as ''Tito,'' his father's name.

His absence was noticeable in recent days as players worried about his health and wondered when he would be back.

''We think about him all the time,'' pitcher Josh Tomlin said after Thursday night's win over San Diego. ''I bet he's not too happy in the hospital on a daily basis. We need him at the helm here. There's no doubt about it. He's big part of our success. He knows the game. He knows the players really well. His presence alone has that sense of calm in the dugout.

''Obviously, we want his health to be fine first before he comes back but we're itching to get him back,'' Tomlin said.

Francona joined the Indians in 2013 after spending one year as a TV commentator following a messy departure in Boston, where he took the Red Sox to two World Series titles in eight seasons.

---

https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball