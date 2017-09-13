Indians earns AL record 21st consecutive victory

FILE PHOTO: Sep 9, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (middle) celebrates his solo home run with teammates in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Indians earned an American League record 21st consecutive win on Wednesday with a 5-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers.

The Indians got home runs from Jay Bruce and Roberto Perez en route to a victory that moved them past the 2002 Oakland Athletics for the AL record, and tied the 1935 Chicago Cubs, who play in the National League, at 21 wins in a row.

A Cleveland victory at home on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals would leave only the 1916 New York Giants – who won 26 consecutive games - ahead of the Indians.

The Giants' remarkable run included one tie game but the streak is still recognized by Major League Baseball as the longest in major league history.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Ralph Boulton)