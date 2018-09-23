Indians become first MLB team to have 4 pitchers reach 200 strikeouts in a season

Sporting News
Cleveland reached that feat after Mike Clevinger had his fourth strikeout of the game against Boston on Saturday.

Indians become first MLB team to have 4 pitchers reach 200 strikeouts in a season

Cleveland reached that feat after Mike Clevinger had his fourth strikeout of the game against Boston on Saturday.

The Indians created a piece of history Saturday in a 5-4 victory over the Red Sox as Cleveland became the first team in MLB history to have four starting pitchers record 200 or more strikeouts in one season.

pic.twitter.com/1yLh8j1les

Cleveland reached that feat after Mike Clevinger had his fourth strikeout of the game against Boston. He joined fellow starters Carlos Carrasco (217), Trevor Bauer (215) and Corey Kluber (205). Clevinger finished the night with six strikeouts overall.

MORE: MLB wrap: Playoff teams prepping for late-inning postseason drama

Even with four pitchers beyond the 200 mark, the Indians rank fifth in MLB with strikeouts, ESPN noted. The Astros (1,600), Yankees(1,527), Dodgers (1,485) and Red Sox (1,471) sit ahead of Cleveland entering Saturday.

Cleveland is 85-68 this season and has clinched the AL Central title for the third straight year.

What to Read Next