Indians take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Twins

Cleveland Indians (26-18, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-18, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Shane Bieber (7-0, 1.25 ERA) Minnesota: Kenta Maeda (4-1, 2.77 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Twins are 17-14 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has hit 63 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with 15, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Indians are 16-13 against the rest of their division. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Franmil Reyes with a mark of .371.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 22 extra base hits and is batting .241.

Reyes is second on the Indians with 25 RBIs and is batting .306.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Max Kepler: (adductor), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).

Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder), Jose Ramirez: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press