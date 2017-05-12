Indianapolis signs 3 draft picks before rookie camp opens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed three of their eight draft picks.

Cornerbacks Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston and inside linebacker Anthony Walker all agreed to deals Thursday. Indy's rookie mini-camp opens Friday.

Terms of the deals were not immediately available but players selected after the first round typically sign four-year deals.

Wilson was a second-round pick. The former Florida player is expected to immediately fight for a starting job.

Hairston was the first of Indy's two fifth-round picks and also could vie for immediate playing time in a secondary that lacks cornerback depth. He played at Temple.

Walker was the other fifth-round pick and is yet another offseason addition to what had been a think linebacker corps. He played at Northwestern.

