Indianapolis SEO Company Local Blitz Is Offering Business Owners Free Strategy Consultations

Local Blitz
·4 min read

North Las Vegas, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Las Vegas, Nevada -

Indianapolis SEO Company Local Blitz has perfected the science of crafting SEO strategies that yield real-world results for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers new clients free consultations where business owners can tap into the digital marketing skills of its SEO experts.

Clients can engage with Local Blitz either over the phone or by visiting its office in Indianapolis. During the meeting, Nick Bennett, the company’s co-founder, and head of social media marketing will understand the business’s growth and visibility challenges and draw on his years of experience to suggest actionable SEO solutions.

Nick talks about what makes Local Blitz different from other SEO agencies in the country by saying, “We have an intensely data-driven approach to implementing and tweaking SEO strategies. Our strategies work because you can see your website’s key metrics go up steadily while working with us. There is no secret sauce. It is purely about excelling at tried and tested digital marketing principles.”

The company’s dedication to focusing on measurable KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) such as conversion rates, click-through rates, organic traffic, keywords rankings, bounce rate, and more also enables it to be fully transparent with its customers. The result is that business owners know exactly how their money is being spent and can visualize their ROI in real-time.

Local Blitz also takes pride in customizing its SEO packages based on its clients’ needs, an exception in an industry that is known for offering one-size-fits-all solutions. The laser-targeted approach helps clients avoid common nightmarish SEO scenarios such as when companies trust their SEO work to inexperienced agencies and see no improvement in their online reach despite pouring tons of cash and time into it.

Nick goes on to explain the five steps involved in Local Blitz’s effective SEO process by saying, “First, I and my team of SEO strategists will gain a deep understanding of your business. This is the Discovery phase. Next, we will submit a proposal detailing the most optimal SEO strategy and narrow down the KPIs that need to be immediately addressed. This is the Strategy and Communication phase. Next, during the Implementation phase, we get to work and make the proposed changes to your website, content, PPC campaigns, and social media. You can choose to get as involved in the process as you want to. We pledge to remain fully transparent and help you understand exactly how we are boosting your business. Next, the Kickoff phase is when the changes are made live online and we will give you a rundown of what to expect in the coming months. Finally, in the Reporting & Review phase, we will provide periodic updates on how our strategies are affecting your KPIs.”

Local Blitz was founded by Nick Bennett and Simon White. Nick built his reputation as a San Diego SEO expert before bringing his skills to Indianapolis. Today, Local Blitz has dual offices in Indianapolis and San Diego along with support teams to cover both locations. Simon White is a 17-year veteran of the technology industry who uses his experience as an engineer and technical marketing manager to transform his clients’ organic traffic and PPC advertising campaigns.

Local Blitz has achieved a perfect 5-star review score from over 20 reviews on its Google Business Profiles in Indianapolis and San Diego. One testimonial from cloud-based tax work paper tool Regroup Procession Solutions says, “We’ve been in business for almost 4 years and just came across Local Blitz marketing a year ago. We couldn’t be happier with everything that we’ve done with them so far. We’ve launched an ad campaign that got us a user base outside of the US. It has been something that we have been working towards for a while and Local Blitz was a good catalyst for that.”

The full range of Local Blitz’s SEO services includes local, nationwide, and international SEO, e-mail marketing, setting up PPC advertising campaigns, social media marketing, and web design. Updates from the company can be found at https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/local-blitz2.

###

For more information about Local Blitz, contact the company here:

Local Blitz
Nick Bennett
(317) 672-1156
nick@localblitz.com
815 E 63rd Pl Suite 201, Indianapolis, IN 46220

CONTACT: Nick Bennett


